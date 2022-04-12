Meena and prison officer Ian in Emmerdale
Soaps

Emmerdale: Prison Officer Ian is up to something, say fans

Meena's trial continues this week

By Charlotte Rodrigues

Emmerdale fans are convinced that prison officer Ian is actually an undercover police officer trying to get more information out of Meena.

Prison Officer Ian has been looking after Meena while she’s in prison, but Emmerdale fans are convinced that there’s something more to him.

Emmerdale fans convinced Prison Officer Ian is an undercover police officer

Recently Meena was given a new prison officer called Ian Beeker.

She soon began to work her charm on him. In last week’s scenes he sneaked a chocolate bar into her prison cell and later smuggled in a newspaper with her on the front page.

In last night’s episode (Monday, April 11 2022) Meena flirted with Ian as she asked him what hairstyle she should go with for court.

Ian is Meena’s prison guard (Credit: ITV)

Read more: Are MAFS Australia stars Olivia and Jackson still together?

As he prepared to take her out of her cell for court, she told him there was no one she’d rather share her handcuffs with.

However fans don’t think Ian is really falling for Meena’s manipulation. They’re convinced he is actually an undercover police officer trying to get more information out of Meena.

Other fans have a theory that Ian will help Meena escape prison.

What’s next for Meena and Ian?

In tonight’s episode, Manpreet dreads the day ahead of her. But she’s determined to destroy her sister in court.

Meanwhile in prison, prison officer Ian is conflicted when he goes against is better instincts and flirts with Meena.

Meena’s trial continues this week (Credit: ITV)

Once in court, Manpreet refuses to let Meena’s performance rattle her as she takes the stand to testify against her killer sister.

It’s tough for Manpreet as the defence delves deep into her past and attempts to portray her as a liar.

Manpreet is infuriated to see her sister enjoying every moment. But will things go Meena’s way?

Read more: Emmerdale fans ‘work out’ Leyla Harding has been hiding ‘alive’ Andrea Tate

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights at 7.30pm on ITV, with an hour-long episode on Thursdays.

Will you be watching this week;s Emmerdale? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!

Related Topics

Trending Articles

Married At First Sight Australia star Jackson looking nervous with Olivia
Married At First Sight Australia viewers turn on Jackson after leaked photo scandal
Mary Clark Pullen as Mary Flaherty smiling in EastEnders
EastEnders: Melanie Clark Pullen dies aged 46
Ben Shephard smiling at event/Ben Shephard in Tipping Point promo shot
Ben Shephard speaks out on Tipping Point future
Piers Morgan news
Piers Morgan Uncensored news: When does the show air and how can I watch it?
Melissa, Bryce, Jules and Cam smiling on MAFSA
Which Married At First Sight Australia couples are still together?
Vernon Kay and Clodagh McKenna talking on This Morning today April 11, 2022
This Morning host Vernon Kay apologises for Clodagh McKenna’s behaviour