Emmerdale praised for covering Sam Dingle’s ’embarrassing’ health concern

Emmerdale fans were moved – and amused – by a health concern raised by Sam Dingle.

The Home Farm groundsman opened up about an issue he had been keeping to himself in last night’s episode.

Emmerdale fans fear for Sam Dingle (Credit: ITV)

With the soap airing the first ever all-male episode, Sam was one of the characters who took part in a lock-in at the Woolpack to help Paddy Kirk.

However with Dr Liam Cavanagh opening up about his suicide attempt as a student, Sam decided to join in.

But far from having issues with his mental health, Sam had a physical problem.

“Do you want to see something really weird?” he said to his pals.

“I found this lump thing,” he continued as GP Liam told him: “Sam, seriously. You should have come to me. Whereabouts?”

Things took a turn as Sam dropped his trousers and flashed the other men.

Emmerdale fans worry for Sam Dingle

“You won’t be able to see it from there,” he told Liam who was then forced to get closer to check out the limp.

“Right, so where exactly should I be looking?” Liam asked Sam.

Embarrassed Sam said: “The left one. No, my left, not yours.

“Do you need me to move anything out of the way?”

After a quick – and strangely public examination – Liam seemed to put Sam’s mind at rest.

Sam opened up about his own health issues in Emmerdale (Credit: ITV)

Reassuring him it was merely a “nasty boil”, Liam added: “Come to the surgery tomorrow and we’ll get that drained for you.”

A relieved Sam said: “It was stressing me out, I was starting to think it was something serious.”

Emmerdale fans celebrated the inclusion as many men are so reluctant to discuss health concerns they see as embarrassing.

One said: “Sam just dropping his pants in the woolpack. In seriousness it’s important to get any lumps checked on your testicles just maybe not drop your pants in the pub lol. Hope Sam is ok.”

A second said: “Sam dropping his pants in the middle of The Woolpack for a medical.”

A third said: “The Sam thing caught me off guard. And tbh some of their jokes were funny. It goes to show that even in dark times and talking about such a big issue, you can always laugh and smile behind what is bothering you. Emmerdale you’re brilliant.”

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights at 7.30pm on ITV, with an hour-long episode on Thursdays.

