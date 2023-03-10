Emmerdale praised by viewers for airing ‘very important’ flashback scenes

Fans have praised Emmerdale for its flashback scenes in last night’s episode of the show.

As villagers headed out for a night on the town, Victoria Sugden got talking to a man in a nightclub.

The pair quickly hit it off.

But Victoria wasn’t prepared for the influx of emotions which followed.

Victoria suffered a panic attack while in the midst of a night out (Credit: ITV)

Victoria struggles with memories of rapist Lee

When the man she had been flirting with suggested that they get a taxi home together, Victoria was hit with flashbacks to the time she was raped following a night out.

Victoria was raped by a man called Lee after they had shared a night out together.

Suffering a panic attack at the painful memory, Victoria struggled to regain her composure.

Viewers praised the show for its raising awareness for PTSD and the long-standing after effects of trauma.

Victoria had been attacked by rapist Lee (Credit: ITV/YouTube)

Emmerdale fans praise show’s ‘important’ flashback scenes

Writing on Twitter, Emmerdale fans gave the show kudos for its handling of the storyline.

“Thank you Emmerdale, for revisiting Victoria’s storyline, it’s so true to life that no matter how much time passes or how far you’ve come, you can live a normal happy life but it only takes one tiny thing to trigger you and take you right back,” said one viewer.

Thank you #emmerdale for revisiting Victoria’s storyline, it’s so true to life that no matter how much time passes or how far you’ve come, you can live a normal, happy life but it only takes one tiny thing to trigger you and take you right back — Hayley Edwards (@hayleyemedwards) March 9, 2023

“Victoria remembering her attack. Very important. PTSD is a thing,” commented another.

Victoria remembering her attack. Very important. PTSD is a thing. #Emmerdale — #teamemmerdale (@dandylove_ED) March 9, 2023

“Poor Victoria is having flashbacks to her night out where she was raped. Emmerdale have done so well remembering that. Well acted by Isabel Hodgins,” reflected a third fan.

Poor Victoria is having flashbacks to her night out where she was raped.. @emmerdale have done so well remembering that. Well acted by @Hodge_Isabel #Emmerdale — MIKE (@mikepriestley13) March 9, 2023

“Good flashback scenes with Victoria. I will say it felt a bit like Hollyoaks. Still good scenes though,” agreed another.

Good flashback scenes with Victoria. I will say it felt a bit like Hollyoaks tho 🤷🏼‍♂️ still good scenes tho #Emmerdale — Twelly Watcher (@TwellyWatcher) March 9, 2023

In last night’s scenes, the soap acknowledged how powerful PTSD can be.

Clearly, Victoria still carries the trauma from her attack.

The show’s acknowledgement of this issue struck a chord with fans of the soap.

