Emmerdale: Paige Sandhu teases exciting final showdown for Meena

Emmerdale star Paige Sandhu has teased what’s to come with Meena in this week’s episodes.

Meena returned to the village last week to get revenge on Billy and Dawn, who got married in tonight’s episodes (Monday, February 14).

The episode ended with Dawn getting into a limo, however she was horrified to realise Meena was the driver.

Later this week, spoilers reveal Meena kidnaps both Billy and Dawn and takes them to a remote viaduct.

Dawn and Billy got married (Credit: ITV)

Meena reveals she will kill them both unless Billy chooses which one of them will die.

As Billy insists he’ll take a bullet for Dawn, Meena pulls the trigger. But who has been shot?

Emmerdale: Paige Sandhu teases what’s to come for Meena

When asked why she thinks viewers should tune in, Paige told Entertainment Daily and other media: “I think the viewers should tune in because we’re sort of coming to the head of Meena’s storyline now and if you think it was exciting and dramatic before this is like the pinnacle of all excitement and drama.

Meena shoots a gun at Dawn and Billy (Credit: ITV)

“It’s the final showdown between Billy, Dawn and Meena and Meena sort of gets her revenge on every man that’s ever messed her about in the past and puts it all on Billy and Dawn.

She added: “It’s a wedding in Emmerdale and they’re always exciting, something always happens so you have to watch just for that.

Who does Meena shoot? (Credit: ITV)

“I think the writing is at its best in these scenes in particular. I think that the audience enjoys Meena’s one-liners, her sarcasm, her wit and Billy and Dawn’s amazing characters, their goodness, the darkness in Dawn’s character and her history and I think they all just play off each other really well.

“So watch for that.”

