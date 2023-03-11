Emmerdale fans stunned by Paddy Kirk’s killer confession

Emmerdale fans are horrified after Paddy Kirk made a murderous confession.

Viewers know the struggling vet has been tormented by depression and mental health difficulties in recent months.

Paddy Kirk made a murderous confession in Emmerdale (Credit: ITV)

Since estranged wife Chas’ affair with Al Chapman was revealed, Paddy has been on a downward spiral.

The vet disappeared and stayed away from his friends and family.

It culminated with him planning to take his own life.

Fortunately he was found and stopped by best friend Marlon and Chas.

However it has now emerged he has been hiding a dark secret.

In last night’s (Friday, March 10) groundbreaking all-male Emmerdale episode, Paddy opened up to his friends.

Emmerdale: Paddy Kirk makes shocking confession

But they couldn’t prepare themselves for his murderous confession.

He told them: “I couldn’t see a future for myself that I could live with.

“It seemed very certain that that’s what I had to do. Al bought a house for Chas, I don’t know if any of you knew that.

“And they were going to live in it with Eve.”

And it seems that plan made Paddy consider the ultimate revenge.

He explained: “After I found out about the affair, I took Chas to the house, she had no idea I was going to take her – I just wanted to hurt her.

“I wanted to hurt her as much as she hurt me, I didn’t think I could do it. I kept telling myself I’d found the courage to do something, and to deal with something even if it meant losing everything.”

Paddy added: “I think it was driving back from the cottage with Chas, I was trying to keep my eyes on the road but my head – for a moment I could just see the car swerve to the other lane. How could I do that to Eve?”

Cain was there to comfort Paddy in the all-male episode of Emmerdale (Credit: ITV)

Paddy’s killer confession left the men stunned but it was Chas’ brother Cain who hugged him.

He told him that he was just in pain and that he was the greatest dad to Eve.

But the confession left fans emotional.

One said: “OMG Paddy. He would have killed Chas and himself #Emmerdale ”

A second said: “That Emmerdale scene in the pub around Paddy Dingle has me in bits crying.”

A third said: “Emmerdale is doing such an amazing job with this Paddy storyline. So powerful!”

