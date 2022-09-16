Emmerdale OPINION: 6 reasons Al Chapman needs to die in the 50th anniversary storm

Emmerdale will turn 50 next month and the ITV soap is celebrating with a massive month of huge episodes.

With big anniversaries come big death tolls – and we know exactly who we want to die.

Which leaves us with one inescapable fact…

Emmerdale bosses need to admit defeat and axe Al Chapman (Credit: ITV)

Al Chapman needs to die in Emmerdale

He just does, let’s face it.

Ever since he arrived, he’s been a one man wrecking ball adding nothing but mild irritation to the village.

Just kicking him out isn’t enough – Al has to die.

It’s the only way we can all be sure he won’t return to bore us anymore.

Paddy needs to find out – and then realise the affair is with a dead man

Affair reveals are explosive at the best of times – but there would be no dramatic fight here.

As handy as he is with a syringe full of horse tranqs, Paddy‘s not going to win a fist fight with Al Chapman.

So let’s just skip that awkwardness and have Paddy find out about the affair after Al is already dead.

That was all his rage and devastation would be targeted to Chas – exactly where it belongs.

Now that would be a reveal to watch.

Emmerdale: Chas would lose her mum AND Al

For a more sympathetic character, this would be heartbreaking.

And while viewers are devastated that Faith is dying, the same would not be said for Al.

There would be celebrations in the street!

And to watch Chas try to come to terms with losing her mum and the loser she’s having an affair with would be *chefs kiss*.

Chas would have to keep her emotions to herself (Credit: ITV)

Chas wouldn’t be able to grieve properly

Imagine Chas falling apart knowing full well her grief has to be hidden?

She’s lied to her husband and family for so long that she really shouldn’t have a problem continuing her lies.

But eventually even Chas would hit breaking point.

And then she would lose everything.

The full fallout would be dramatic

Nothing quite hits the spot in Emmerdale like an affair reveal – especially when done properly.

Whether it’s an accidental slip up, or a carefully orchestrated reveal – the consequences are always dramatic.

And with Paddy being such a likeable villager and Chas being the next step down from Demon Harridan, it’s bound to set the village against Chas.

Imagine the Queen of Vile – as she’s known by fans – feeling the full force of the karma she’s put out into the universe.

Take Al away, and she’s truly alone.

Cain would cast Chas out of the Dingles in Emmerdale (Credit: ITV)

Cain would disown Chas

The soap gods know the Dingles aren’t exactly the most moral of families but even they have limits.

They make newcomers drink out of an old welly for crying out loud – sadists spring to mind.

But they’re very good at casting people out of the family for the most banal reasons – and that is exactly what needs to happen with Chas.

Read more: Who’s leaving Emmerdale this year?

Al is their enemy after all.

Paddy is a Dingle through and through and what she has done to him is vile.

So Cain needs to call a Dingle court and kick her out. Let her survive alone for a while.

