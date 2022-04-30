Emmerdale OPINION: Leyla taking cocaine makes no sense

Emmerdale is about to expose Leyla’s secret and it’s fair to say it’s disappointing…

The soap has only been without Meena Jutla for five minutes and the place has already gone to pot.

Emmerdale is turning Leyla into a raging cocaine addict (Credit: ITV)

Fans will watch next week as it is revealed that Leyla isn’t a secret lesbian, nor is she having an affair and nor has she got a brand new sister.

No, for instead Leyla has been doing a lot of the cocaine.

Because if Soapland has taught us anything it’s that mildly neurotic wedding planners in rural Yorkshire villages are off their faces 24/7 with the white stuff.

Huh? If you’re as confused as the rest of us then rest assured it’s not you – it’s very much Emmerdale.

Nothing quite says ‘grieving for my murdered stepdaughter’ as racking up a line.

It’s bad enough that Emmerdale seems to think this is a shock rather than just stupid.

Emmerdale is making a mistake with Leyla

But to have Leyla of all people on coke just does not make sense.

She might turn to wine, champagne more likely, but cocaine? Hardly!

What’s her big plan? Distract herself from her grief by doing enough class A drugs to get through 100 wedding invites before doing the hoovering?

It’s not exactly as if she’s been overwhelmed by grief, is it?

She was shot not so long ago and she recovers quickly does our Leyla.

The new storyline makes absolutely no sense (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale bosses must be mad if they think viewers will accept this bizarre plot twist. A painkiller addiction would have been far more plausible.

If they wanted to tell a serious story about the dangers of cocaine use in the middle class professional classes then that would be one thing.

But to take a serious issue and shoe-horn it into the village is just a step too far.

Especially when Jai Sharma is already in the village with a well-documented cocaine habit – and subsequent recovery.

The Leyla viewers know wouldn’t be dishing up the cocaine to random friend Suzy in the middle of the working day.

And it’s an insult to Emmerdale fans to think they’ll believe otherwise.

