Emmerdale OPINION: 6 things that NEED to happen before the year is over

Emmerdale is celebrating its 50th anniversary next month and it has launched a huge number of storylines to wrap up.

But with so many strings floating around the village, it can sometimes be hard to see the real drama.

So here are six things that we need to happen before the year is out.

Chas and Al need to end (Credit: ITV)

Chas and Al exposed

Usually soap affairs, especially in Emmerdale, have some form of redeeming quality.

Chas and Al has none.

It is frankly offensive what they have done with Chas, who wasn’t actually that nice to begin with.

But to have her have an affair with the man who destroyed her business, her life and literally blew up her home – is just wrong.

And that is why this affair needs to be exposed properly – and not in the Belle finding out way.

A real reveal – explosive and shocking.

Paddy needs to dump his cheating wife in Emmerdale (Credit: ITV)

Paddy dumps Chas

At some point Paddy is going to be faced with a decision to either have some self-respect and dump his cheating, lying, vile wife, or stay and become even more of a victim.

Viewers have watched Chas make an utter fool out of her kind husband.

If the soap cares at all about viewers, it will give them the scene they desperately need of Paddy kicking Chas out to the gutter where she belongs.

Meena returns to kill again

Not since Kim Tate returned to the village has a comeback been so desperately needed.

The serial killer supreme brought drama, chaos and enjoyment to the soap that was so badly lacking it for so long.

Unlike other serial killers Meena really, really enjoyed killing and it shone through on screen.

The soap really, really needs that back.

Let her out!

Does anyone care if Jamie is alive or not? (Credit: ITV)

Jamie Tate story needs to END

Never before did we think we’d ever want a Tate storyline to end, but here we are.

The mild-mannered vet who faked his death to escape the clutches of his overbearing and controlling mother is now a *checks notes* deranged attempted murderer.

And on the way to Rotterdam apparently.

Without his daughter Millie, the one he’d faked his death for… Exactly.

Kill him, or kill us, it’s really fine at this point. Just end it, PLEASE.

Who is Chloe’s dad? (Credit: ITV)

Chloe’s dad needs to be revealed

At this point it’s becoming more and more likely that Chloe’s dad was just a random plot device to insert his daughter – also a random plot device – into the village.

He’s a big time gangster apparently. And he was so overprotective that Chloe couldn’t go anywhere without being followed.

And yet – two words from her and he kicked her out and dropped her like a hot pan full of oil.

Doesn’t really make sense – unless he’s connected to the village and will be revealed soon.

That has to happen – or else it was all for nothing.

Who did Mack cheat with? (Credit: ITV)

Mack’s mystery lover exposed

Emmerdale isn’t exactly covering itself in glory with the shocking surprises waiting to be revealed lately.

Case in point – Mack’s mystery lover.

Read more: Who’s leaving Emmerdale this year?

Yes, he cheated on Charity Dingle with a mystery individual who has not been referred to as anything other than ‘they’.

‘They’ go into the Woolpack and they live in the village.

At some point this needs to be revealed and soon – because we can’t take this nonsense much longer.

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights at 7.30pm on ITV, with an hour-long episode on Thursdays.

