Emmerdale’s Noah exposed as the village’s new villain as Mandy Dingle is left devastated

Emmerdale star Lisa Riley has revealed Noah Dingle will be unveiled as a villain soon – and will leave Mandy devastated.

The actress plays beautician Mandy in the ITV soap.

Mandy will be devastated by Noah’s actions in Emmerdale (Credit: ITV)

She has teased how Noah will leave her devastated by cruelly revealing how her son Vinny and Liv have got married behind her back.

“Noah is a complete and utter sneaky rat,” she told ED! and other media.

“When Mandy sees Vinny and Liv’s wedding certificate, it just completely spirals. Mandy is broken to the core.

“After everything they’ve been through over the last year, this is deception from Vinny and Mandy can’t forgive him.

“We have these amazing scenes in the salon and it’s heartbreaking.”

Explaining why Mandy is so devastated by the scenes, Lisa said it stems from Vinny not being her biological son.

Emmerdale: Mandy Dingle devastated over Vinny lies

“Mandy feels she’s been lied to, she’s been cheated, she’s been a doormat to everyone,” she said.

“But the one person she never, ever for one second believed would deceive her would be Vinny and he’s done the worst. It’s truly, truly heartbreaking.”

She continued: “Then we play even more heartache because obviously Mandy is not blood.

Noah will purposefully upset Mandy in Emmerdale (Credit: ITV)

“She feels the only reason why Vinny would be so deceiving and cause her so much heartache is because she’s not his blood mother.

“Of course, when Mandy’s in turmoil, she turns to Lydia. Even Lydia gets spiky with Vinny. Lydia says that Vinny has crossed a line here, but she’ll try to sort things out.”

But there is hope when Paddy gets involved.

Lisa added: “Then we have Paddy – Mandy’s oldest, best friend – who sorts everything out.

“Paddy makes her realise that actually when they were kids, when they were the same age, they were exactly the same as Liv and Vinny.

“Paddy is the ultimate hero of the day and it’s that realisation. Mandy won’t have deception in her life, but then Paddy reminds her of a few home truths.”

