Emmerdale star Nicola Wheeler issues statement to fans over emotional Arthur scenes

In Monday night’s Emmerdale (Monday December 12, 2022), Arthur came out as gay during a game of hangman with Nicola.

Fans were quick to praise the soap for the emotional scenes.

Now, Nicola King star, Nicola Wheeler, has taken to Twitter to thank fans for their support.

Arthur opened up to Nicola (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale: Arthur came out as gay to Nicola

This week, Arthur could be seen visiting Ashley’s grave, worrying that his dad would be proud of him for the life he is living.

After this, Arthur shouted at April when she invited him round for dinner.

He made it clear that he didn’t reciprocate April’s feelings for him.

Nicola happened to catch Arthur taking it out on April and confronted him about it.

She told him to apologise to her.

Later on, once Nicola had sent her kids upstairs after having enough of playing their games, Arthur asked Nicola to play one more round of hangman.

She started guessing letters and then realised what Arthur was trying to say.

Nicola then helped Arthur spell out the words ‘I am gay’ on the piece of paper.

She then comforted an emotional Arthur and told him that his secret was safe with her.

However, Elliot noticed the piece of paper and realised that Arthur is gay.

Arthur expressed his feelings on paper (Credit: ITV)

Fans praised Emmerdale for the important scenes

After watching Arthur come out to Nicola, Emmerdale fans have praised the soap for addressing such an important message.

One fan wrote: “Sobbed at that scene between Arthur and Nicola – beautifully done Emmerdale when there are so many teens going through the same thing and not knowing how to say it.”

Sobbed at that scene between Arthur and Nicola – beautifully done @emmerdale when there are so many teens going through the same thing and not knowing how to say it. #Emmerdale — Lee Michael (@LeeCollins24) December 13, 2022

I have to commend #Emmerdale on the beautifully sensitive handling of Arthur's coming out. Superb performances from Nicola Wheeler & Alfie Clarke showing fear and confusion balanced by solidarity and support. This will help lots of young people, and I applaud it. ❤️🧡💛💚💙💜 pic.twitter.com/xXe1PELxrN — Writer Wil (@WriterWil) December 12, 2022

Arthur's coming out scene was beautiful. This is a great storyline. Well done Emmerdale I hope you do it justice. 💔😭❤️👏🏼 #Emmerdale — Ryan Glendenning (@RyanTheSoapking) December 12, 2022

Another viewer commented: “I have to commend Emmerdale on the beautifully sensitive handling of Arthur’s coming out. Superb performances from Nicola Wheeler and Alfie Clarke showing fear and confusion balanced by solidarity and support. This will help lots of young people, and I applaud it.”

A third fan praised: “Arthur’s coming out scene was beautiful. This is a great storyline. Well done Emmerdale. I hope you do it justice.”

Nicola thanked fans for their support (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Emmerdale: Nicola Wheeler thanks fans for their support

Nicola Wheeler has shared her thanks to fans after seeing their support online, taking to Twitter to share her gratitude.

She wrote: “Thank you for the wonderful response to Monday’s Emmerdale. Alfie’s portrayal of Arthur continues to be fantastic. There’s so much more to come. Will Elliot keep Arthur’ secret? …. Watch tonight 7pm.”

Thank you for the wonderful response to Monday’s @emmerdale .Alfie’s portrayal of Arthur continues to be fantastic. There’s so much more to come. Will Elliot keep Arthur’s secret? …. Watch tonight 7pm @itv @WeAreStv @ITVX #Emmerdale 🌈♥️ https://t.co/A5kvFYPboW — Nicola Wheeler (@nicola_wheeler) December 14, 2022

Will Elliot keep Arthur’s secret safe?

Emmerdale usually airs on weekdays at 7.30pm, with an hour-long episode on Thursdays.

