Emmerdale star Nicola Wheeler reveals secret surgery before filming car crash stunt

Emmerdale star Nicola Wheeler had a major operation just weeks before she filmed Nicola’s attack storyline in the ITV soap.

Nicola was set upon by a gang of teenage girls earlier this month.

She was left fearing for her life and is now struggling to leave her house.

Later this week she will be involved in a car crash with David Metcalfe and as Nicola did all her own stunts, it’s pretty impressive given she had only just recovered from surgery.

Nicola isn’t coping following her attack (Credit: ITV)

What happens between Nicola and David in Emmerdale?

Overwhelmed by thoughts of her attack, Nicola is in a state when she’s forced to leave the house to collect the kids from school.

Scared and suffering a panic attack, Nicola accidentally slams her foot down on the accelerator rather than the brakes.

It makes her lurch forward and smash into David’s van.

David, who is struggling financially, is shocked and demands insurance details so he can make a quick claim. But Nicola can’t cope with the pressure.

She rushes back to her house and barricades herself inside.

As David bangs on the door, demanding to be let in, Nicola breaks down, totally unable to cope.

Nicola was attacked and left for dead in brutal scenes (Credit: ITV)

Nicola’s operation

In an interview about the upcoming storyline, Nicola told Entertainment Daily and other press that she did all her own stunts.

This is impressive in itself, but all-the-more so given she was recovering from hip replacement surgery.

She said: “I don’t know whether I should tell you this because Emmerdale might get into trouble!”

Nicola then added: “I literally came out of my dressing room and they handed me some car keys and said, ‘Right, what we want you to do is get in the car, drive and then slam the brakes on. You can do this can’t you?’

“Bear in mind, I had only just had my hip replaced!”

She then stressed: “I was fully healed, don’t worry, they didn’t drag me in early.”

The actress also admitted she was nervous about not getting it right and found it “actually quite scary”.

Nicola just can’t cope (Credit: ITV)

Nicola continues to struggle in Emmerdale

In the aftermath of the accident, broke David sees the opportunity to exploit vulnerable Nicola.

He puts in an insurance claim for a neck injury.

Although Victoria believes him, Brenda is fuming he could be so cold as to take advantage of someone so clear at their lowest.

And at her lowest she is when Nicola keeps Carl home from school so she doesn’t have to be alone. When she has a panic attack scared Carl takes her phone and runs outside.

Nicola can’t bring herself to follow him, but when there’s a knock at the door she is beside herself and she ends up attacking the person on the doorstep.

Who has she hurt?

Are things going to get worse before they get better for petrified Nicola?

