Emmerdale: Nicola King and Robert Sugden’s forgotten fling

Nicola King in Emmerdale once had a very dodgy romance with Robert Sugden!

She may be a hard-working, upstanding pillar of the community now but before she was a devoted wife and mum, she was often found snogging the face off unsuitable men, and generally making pretty bad choices.

When she first arrived in the village, Nicola fell hard for Woolpack chef Carlos Diaz and set about seducing him.

What she didn’t know, though, was that Carlos was having a steamy affair with her – married – sister Bernice Blackstock (making bad choices definitely runs in the family!).

Nicola seducing Robert shocked the village (Credit: ITV/Shutterstock)

Wedding day drama

Nicola’s romance with Carlos was full of drama.

Buckle up.

She was determined to keep him even though he was clearly more interested in Bernice. So she lied that she was pregnant and they started planning a wedding.

Meanwhile, Bernice was pregnant and not sure if her baby was husband Ashley’s or Carlos’s. When the whole sorry tale was revealed, the wedding was called off and Emmerdale’s Nicola was humiliated.

Nicola and Robert sleep together in Emmerdale

After that, Nicola really went off the rails.

And she started by seducing much younger man, Robert Sugden who was then played by Karl Davies.

Nicola was in her twenties by then while Robert was only a teenager. Urgh.

The village – unsurprisingly – was scandalised by the steamy romance while Robert thought their affair was the real deal.

Everyone was shocked when Robert revealed he’d lost his virginity to older woman Nicola (Credit: ITV/Shutterstock)

What happened next in Emmerdale for Nicola and Robert?

Not surprisingly, the mismatched relationship came to a sticky end in a very cruel way.

Nicola moved on to her next target – builder Syd Woolfe and she dumped Robert horribly when she set him up to walk in on her and Syd getting down and dirty.

So cold!

Nicola made sure Robert saw her getting up close and personal with Syd (Credit: ITV/Shutterstock)

Revenge?

Robert was broken-hearted but Nicola did get her comeuppance when Syd cheated on her with her frenemy Chloe Atkinson. Serves her right, we reckon.

And now we’re wondering if being used and abused at such a young age by Nicola is what made Robert Sugden turn out to be so heartless himself.

Could Nicola be the one to blame for all the hearts Rob’s broken over the years?

The jury’s out! What do you think?

