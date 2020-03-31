Emmerdale FIRST LOOK: Next week's spoilers in 10 pictures

Next week's Emmerdale sees Belle lose her job thanks to Jamie, while Billy is arrested, and Bob puts his heart on the line...

Belle in the firing line

Chas persuades Belle goes to the Take a Vow lingerie party, but she's anxious about seeing Andrea.

Not as worried as Jamie, though, who is fuming that his lover has been socialising with his wife.

Worried that Belle has been unprofessional since their affair, Jamie comes up with a plan to cover his tracks.

He suggests to Paddy that they sack Belle to solve money worries at the vets.

Paddy agrees, but has no idea of the real reason behind Jamie's suggestion.

Belle, however, knows that Jamie is behind her losing her job and she confronts him.

But when she goes to leave, Belle is shocked when Jamie makes a huge confession.

Bob confesses all to Wendy

Bob organises a village treasure hunt, to get Victoria and Luke back together.

While they're there Mandy clocks onto Bob's feelings for Wendy and encourages him to tell her how he really feels.

Wendy is later left terrified after she is caught up in a robbery.

Bob comforts shaken Wendy, but the drama leads to him revealing his feelings to her.

But has he picked the right time, and is the feeling mutual?

Billy's in big trouble

Malone is fuming when the police find his burned out 4X4 in a field.

Knowing it could potentially lead to him being caught out, Malone devises a revenge plan.

Deciding to punish Billy, Malone plots against him.

He sets Billy up, telling the police he was involved in a recent assault.

Billy is arrested after Malone frames him.

At the police station, Billy starts to panic about what is to come next, knowing he could be in real trouble here.

Malone steps in and gives Billy an ultimatum, but what will he do?

Emmerdale now airs three episodes a week on Mondays, Wednesday and Fridays at 7pm on ITV.

