Not everyone is happy about the news the sun is set to return for a scorching two-week August heatwave – least of all Emmerdale star Zoe Henry.

The Rhona Goskirk actress has taken to Twitter to plead for help from her followers.

And, when she got the help she needed, Zoe was pretty thankful.

Emmerdale star Zoe Henry asked for help from her followers (Credit: Splash News)

Emmerdale news: What did Zoe need help with?

As avid Emerdale fans will know, Zoe and her co-star husband Jeff Hordley – who plays Cain Dingle – are avid gardeners.

They have a huge veg patch and often share their success stories with followers.

Recently Zoe posted a picture of her other half holding a huge cauliflower.

While we can’t confirm what she was commenting on, Zoe captioned the post: “Whopper!”

And, this time, she needed help with another of her veg babies, calling on “cucumber experts” for help.

What did Zoe post?

Posting to Twitter, Zoe said: “Cucumber experts! Why are our leaves turning yellow?

“Too much/too little water maybe?

“Help!”

Fellow garden lovers were quick to rally round, offering Zoe a solution to her problem.

One commented: “Probably lack of nitrogen. Cucumbers prefer a nitrogen weighted feed throughout their growing life.”

He then referenced the warm weather and added: “If growing under cover some form of sunshade over them such as fleece will keep them cool.”

“Wonderful! Thank you Simon!” Zoe replied.

This is the biggest cauliflower we have ever grown! It might be the biggest cauliflower I’ve ever seen!!!!! Maybe we should name it!? @HordleyJeff 💚☀️ pic.twitter.com/oaYcG7oDFl — Zoë Henry (@ZoeHenry03) July 20, 2021

A career as a farmer calling?

Looking at her Twitter feed, it appears Zoe and Jeff are almost self sufficient when it comes to their veg patch.

Earlier this week she posted a picture of Jeff holding a huge cauliflower.

She said: “This is the biggest cauliflower we have ever grown! It might be the biggest cauliflower I’ve ever seen!!!!! Maybe we should name it!?”

And just a day before she shared pictures of home-grown courgettes, raspberries, peppers and tomatoes.

A career as a farmer looks as though it might be on the cards should Zoe ever decide to leave the ITV soap!

