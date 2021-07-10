Emmerdale star Zoe Henry makes the news today after she posted a saucy joke about her husband Jeff Hordley.

The Rhona Goskirk actress posted a shot of her partner – who plays Cain Dingle – posing in their vegetable patch.

And, with the comments the picture garnered, you’d be forgiven for thinking he was holding on to a giant aubergine!

Zoe Henry and Jeff Hordley are married with kids, pets and an allotment (Credit: SplashNews)

Emmerdale news: What did Zoe post about Jeff?

Keen gardener Zoe posted a picture of Jeff holding a huge cauliflower.

She was quick to make a cheeky joke about the picture, captioning it: “Whopper.”

The couple’s co-star Katherine Dow-Blyton added her own saucy comments too, replying: “Massive cauliflower too…”

A fan replied: “I was going to ask if she meant the cauliflower or Jeff.”

Zoe added the beady eyes emoji, fuelling the jokes.

Another added: “That’s a big one!”

Zoe’s ‘new addition’

The acting couple are keen gardeners when they’re not working on the ITV soap.

They have fans enraptured with the spoils of their veg plot on social media.

Earlier this year Zoe got very hot under the collar about an exciting new addition.

Sharing her happy news with her fans and her husband, she tweeted a video of their new addition – a freshly covered poly tunnel!

She captioned the video: “Revamp! New skin on the poly tunnel (by experts, not by us!) and a shingle path down.

“It’s beginning to a lot like Springtime… @HordleyJeff.”

Emmerdale stars Zoe and Jeff grow their own

While Jeff didn’t respond, a host of the soap star couple’s friends did.

EastEnders star Jo Joyner was impressed, writing: “Oh. My. God! This is serious [expletive].”

Emmerdale co-star Karen Blick added: “Now that looks the business!”

Zoe plays Rhona Goskirk in the ITV soap (Credit: ITV)

Zoe often shares updates on their allotment and its produce on her Twitter account.

Recently, she shared images of some delicious-looking courgettes, cauliflowers, red currants and berries.

The veg growing keeps them both busy.

They also appeared to keep busy with their latest family member, Ronald.

Back in June, Jeff introduced their new family puppy on Loose Women, revealing he had been a “great focus for all the family”.

As well as Ronald, Zoe and Jeff also have a son named Stan, a daughter named Violet and another dog named Rita.

