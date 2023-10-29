Emmerdale favourite announces shock engagement news following co-star romance rumours

Emmerdale favourite Bradley Johnson has shared the news that he’s engaged to his girlfriend of a two years.

The Vinny Dingle actor shared that he popped the question to girlfriend Sammie Johnstone during a romantic trip to Rome.

The star shared a sweet snap of himself and his new fiancée in front of the famous Colosseum, showing off Sammie’s new engagement ring. He captioned it: “When in Rome,” and added the engagement ring emoji.

The couple have been together since August 2021.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bradley Johnson (@bradjakejohnson)

Emmerdale news: Vinny Dingle star is engaged

Bradley’s Emmerdale co-stars flooded his Instagram post with well-wishes. Aaron Dingle star Danny Miller said: “Knew you’d smash it my brother!!! Congratulations Brad and Sammy! Sending all the love mate. Enjoy!”

Mark Charnock, who plays Marlon Dingle, shared his surprise as he added a heart and ring emoji with the words: “Oh my god!!! Thrilled for you both. Xx.” Amy Walsh also sounded shocked at the news: “Oh my god!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! Bradders!!!! Congratulations!!!!!!!! So happy for you mate.”

Vicar Charles Anderson actor Kevin Mathurin wrote: “Yes mate!! Congratulations to you both.” Lydia Dingle star Karen Blick said: “Ahh fabulous news congratulations guys.”

Natalie Ann Jamieson, who plays Amy Wyatt in the ITV soap, said: “Congratulations!!! Can’t believe she said yes!? hahaha. Lots of love you beautiful pair x x.”

Will Taylor actor Dean Andrews added: “Congrats you two lovebirds. I can see where the Emmerdale budget is going.”

And Olivia Bromley, who plays Dawn Taylor, added: “Congratulations you beauties! Xx.”

Bradley plays Vinny Dingle in Emmerdale (Credit: ITV)

Bradley’s romance with fiancée Sammie

Back in August 2022, Bradley revealed to fans the couple were celebrating their one-year anniversary. In a touching post he called Sammie his “soulmate”.

He wrote: “One year with my soulmate!! How time flies. We have done so much together! Here is to many more!! Love you @sammiejojo92.”

Fans previously thought Bradley was dating former co-star Isobel Steel. However, the ex Liv Flaherty actress revealed they were just good friends.

Read more: Axed Emmerdale star insists he ‘doesn’t miss the soap’ in frank interview

She said last year: “Brad is wonderful and such a good friend of mine. We are very similar and work really well together when we have scenes just us two.

“I can see why people jumped to conclusions, seeing two characters spending time together on and off-screen! For the record, me and Brad are not in a relationship. We are just very good friends who enjoy each other’s company out of work as well as in work.”

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights at 7.30pm on ITV, with an hour-long episode on Thursdays.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!