Former Emmerdale star Sammy Winward has made news headlines after she slammed the soap for a storyline that saw her to strip to a bikini to herd cows.

The actress played Katie Sugden for 14 years until she was killed off in 2015 in grisly scenes.

But in her early years on the soap, Sammy claimed she and co-star Verity Rushworth were made to strip to bikinis for two weeks of filming.

Sammy played Katie for 14 years (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale news: What did Sammy say about the soap?

Hitting out at the soap, Sammy told the Soap From the Box podcast: “There’s no way that would be allowed now.

“I do remember a storyline for me and Verity who played Donna and we had to basically sunbathe on the farm every day for two weeks, herding cows in bikinis – what the hell?

“And I remember it was very near us doing the end of those scenes and I was just about to get off the bus with Verity to film our last one and one of the costume girls got a big towel and wrapped it around me.

“She said: ‘Get on the bus. You’re not doing it any more. We’re all saying you can’t do this. It’s not okay. And it’s not right.’

“Now that would never, ever happen.”

However, Sammy did insist she wasn’t blaming any one person.

ED! has contacted Emmerdale for comment.

Suranne Jones joined Sammy Winward in her criticism (Credit: Splash)

Suranne Jones echoes Sammy’s sentiments

The news comes after Suranne Jones hit out at Coronation Street bosses for allegedly “pressuring” her to do bikini photoshoots.

The actress joined the soap in 2000 as Karen McDonald and told the Give Me Strength podcast: “The first few months was about me being whisked off and put in a bikini in Barbados.

“At this time I’d only been on one holiday abroad to Spain with my mates – I was like, wow.

“Then I was on a celeb special for Stars In Their Eyes, then put in a magazine with a bra and knickers on,” she claimed.

Suranne played Karen McDonald in the soap (Credit: ITV)

She assed: “I remember thinking it was fun at first, but I realised it wasn’t what I signed up to.”

Admitting the shoots made her feel awkward, she added: “I don’t think Coronation Street was alone in that.

“I think all of the soaps used their girls in that way.”

