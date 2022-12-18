The latest Emmerdale news has seen actress Natalie J Robb open up about her split from co-star Jonny McPherson – and her reasons for not having children.

The Moira Dingle star, 49, has given an emotionally frank interview.

She dated co-star Jonny, who plays Liam Cavanagh in the ITV soap, during lockdown.

The pair were revealed to be a couple when they appeared on a soap Zoom together when the country was banned from visiting each other.

They split less than a year later.

And now Natalie has told how they got together and ultimately what spelled the end for them.

Natalie J Robb dated co-star Jonny McPherson during lockdown (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale news: Natalie J Robb on split

The Moira Dingle star tells how she is currently happily single living with her dog Bronson.

And Natalie revealed that because she’s so busy, she finds it difficult to meet new people – and so that’s how she ended up dating people she worked with.

Speaking for the first time about her split, Natalie told The Sun: “Unfortunately, it was Covid times, so there was this added pressure.

“He moved in with me during the first lockdown and it was just too intense, too soon. And if you’re not used to that, which I hadn’t been for a while, we realised pretty quickly that we were better off as friends.”

Natalie on her decision to not have kids

The actress also opened up about being questioned over not having children.

Natalie said people judge her for not having them as a woman approaching 50.

She said: “I used to get judged for not having children. People would be like: ‘What? You don’t have any kids and you’re single? You must be crazy.’ But I just never had that feeling of: ‘Oh my god, I’ve got to have a baby.’ It has to be the right situation – I didn’t want to go and do something like that on my own.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nataliejrobb (@nataliejrobbofficial)

Moira’s exit

The actress recently also opened up about Moira’s recent exit from the soap.

Her character Moira recently fled the village after her young son Kyle was revealed to have killed Al Chapman.

Speaking about her Moira’s decision to leave with Isaac, Natalie said: “I think the whole point of that is when she finds out that Amy runs away to Belfast with Kyle, it’s all too much for her at that point where she just loses the plot a bit.

“It all gets too much for her.

“She just feels the best thing for her is to get away, and get away from the scenario and all the circumstances surrounding it so that people don’t see anything they shouldn’t see.

Read more: Who’s leaving Emmerdale this year?

“It all gets too much and as far as she’s concerned she’s now lost her husband in a different way to something she didn’t see coming.

“I think it’s the shock of it all, she just runs off.

“She wants to be with Kyle and keep Kyle and Isaac together.”

