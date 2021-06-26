Emmerdale star Reece Dinsdale has revealed his joy at the news show bosses are extending his contract.

The news comes despite his character being killed off.

The actor played Paul Ashdale in the soap up until March when he died in the barn explosion.

However, as well as acting, Reece is an experienced director and Emmerdale bosses kept him around.

Can’t hide my elation any longer.

Emmerdale asked me to stay on and direct a third block for them before I’d even finished my first.

— Reece Dinsdale 💙 (@reece_dinsdale) June 26, 2021

Emmerdale news: What did Reece say?

Taking to Twitter, he wrote: "Can't hide my elation any longer.

"Emmerdale asked me to stay on and direct a third block for them before I'd even finished my first.

“I’m as chuffed as a bug… as my as my old dad would have said!”

His return to the soap was revealed by his co-star and on-screen wife Lisa Riley.

Reece Dinsdale played Paul Ashdale in Emmerdale (Credit: ITV)

She revealed the news with a touching good luck post on Instagram.

She wrote: “Good luck daddy Dins Reece Dinsdale as you start your block directing @ITV @emmerdale tomorrow.

“Everyone’s behind you, and so happy for you. I was just wondering are you bringing your coat?

“Still at two metres, I send you a big snuggle of my love and luck.”

How did Reece Dinsdale exit Emmerdale?

Reece exited the show as an actor back in March – and he was delighted with the storyline that saw him blown up.

Reece admitted he “loved” playing the troubled gambling addict.

He said: “I loved it. Especially because we tried to make him a fully rounded character and didn’t make him look villainous from the off.

“The secret was to let his badness slowly bleed out. I think it worked.”

He’s also glad evil Paul went out with a bang. Viewers watched as Paul went up in the barn after trying to kill Liv.

Reece shared: “I thought it might be difficult to top my exit from Corrie where I drowned in Lake Windermere… but maybe we did!

“I’d say far better than leaving in a taxi.”

