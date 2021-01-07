Emmerdale fans have predicted Charles, the new vicar, is an undercover police officer.

Charles recently arrived in the village and explained to Harriet that they would be working together more often.

Meanwhile Harriet has been struggling since moving DI Malone’s body from the graveyard to Home Farm.

Harriet has been struggling with the guilt (Credit: ITV)

The dodgy detective was shot by Dawn Taylor in self defence last year.

Harriet and Dawn originally buried him in another man’s grave. However when the true occupant’s daughter wanted her dad’s body exhumed, Will and Harriet moved his body to Home Farm.

Shortly after his arrival, Charles noticed that a grave had been disturbed.

In last night’s episode of the soap (Wednesday, January 6), Bob Hope began to ask Charles questions about his personal life and Charles became defensive.

Fans have started to think that Charles could be an undercover police officer.

Is Charles an undercover cop? #Emmerdale — Andy Gibson | #NHSBlueHeart 💙 (@AndyGibsonTV) January 6, 2021

Is Charles even a real Vicar? #Emmerdale — Peta Fox (@TheRadioFanatic) January 5, 2021

Charles is definitely not a vicar i think he a undercover 🤔 #Emmerdale — Roberto Diniro (@runninoncaffine) January 5, 2021

I think Charles is an undercover cop. He is asking lots of questions and he could tell the grave has been dug up #Emmerdale — Chloe (@_chloehx_) January 4, 2021

I’ve said it once and ill say it again Charles the new Vicar is a bizzie 👮‍♂️ #Emmerdale — SG 💙 (@sgefc21) January 5, 2021

Emmerdale: Is Charles an undercover police officer?

Fans think Charles could be an undercover police officer (Credit: ITV)

Whilst it hasn’t been revealed if Charles is an undercover police officer or not, viewers know the police were watching Dawn, Harriet and Will shortly after Malone was reported missing.

Why did Dawn kill DI Malone?

Detective Inspector Malone was a corrupt police officer. For months, he made Will Taylor’s life hell, forcing him, Cain Dingle and Billy Fletcher to move drugs.

Malone soon began having an affair with Will’s fiancé Harriet, who Malone had a fling with in the past.

But when Will’s daughter Dawn found out, she went to the police about Malone and reported everything he had done to her dad.

DI Malone tried to force Dawn into taking her own life after she reported him (Credit: ITV)

After finding out Dawn reported her, Malone tried to force her into taking her own life. But when Harriet came home, she knocked Malone unconscious.

They believed he was dead, but then he woke up and came to he came at Dawn. She picked up his gun and shot him, killing him.

