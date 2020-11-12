Emmerdale star Natalie J Robb has explained why Moira threatens to leave the village in next week’s scenes.

Spoilers for the upcoming scenes reveal that Moira and Cain are locked in the barn by Mackenzie after Moira receives her decree nisi.

Moira and Cain are locked in the barn by Mackenzie (Credit: ITV)

The time alone leads to Moira begging her estranged husband to forgive her over her affair with Nate last year.

However when a cold Cain reminds her she broke his heart, Moira is willing to leave the village for a fresh start somewhere else.

Emmerdale: Natalie J Robb explains why Moira wants to go

Speaking to Entertainment Daily and other media about the scenes, Natalie explained: “Moira and Cain have kind of been friends again for a little while.

“They’ve been drawn closer together with everything that happened with the hit and run. But I think that makes her more and more anxious to get back with him.

Cain and Nate seemed to become closer after the hit and run (Credit: ITV)

“I think it makes her feel a bit down. If they didn’t have a future together, then I’m not sure she would cope and whether she could stick around in case he either met someone else or just so that she could have a fresh start with her family and give herself a fighting chance.”

Emmerdale: Where would Moira go?

When asked if Moira believes it’s really over between her and Cain at this point, Natalie responded: “Yeah she does.

“And then she’s obviously thinking of moving on because that’s how she feels is the only way she can move on is if she removed herself from Emmerdale.

Will Cain ever be able to forgive Moira? (Credit: ITV)

“But she genuinely thinks that’s it.”

Speaking about where Moira would go, the actress added: “Probably just up the road. Cain still has to see Isaac you see. Or probably the next village or two villages on, I don’t know. She wouldn’t go far.”

