Emmerdale: Natalie Ann Jamieson shows off dramatic hair transformation

Emmerdale star Natalie Ann Jamieson, who plays Amy Wyatt, has showed off her dramatic hair transformation.

The actress posted the picture of her new pink hair on Instagram.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Natalie Ann Jamieson (@natalieannjamieson) on Nov 3, 2020 at 10:52am PST

She captioned the post: “You guessed it! Pink it is #newhair #pinkhair #besthairever #hairtransformation #pink.”

Natalie’s followers commented on the picture, complimenting her new look.

Sandra Marvin, who played Jessie Dingle, wrote: “Love this!”

Ash Palmisciano, who plays Matty Barton, commented: “Wow matey, looks awesome!”

Amy Walsh, who plays Tracy Metcalfe, added: “Let me see the front!”

One fan said: “Looks amazing, I love it.”

Emmerdale: Amy Wyatt

Natalie joined the Emmerdale cast last year as Amy, taking over the role from Chelsea Halfpenny.

Last year she was involved in a huge storyline when she and her mum Kerry accidentally caused a fire at the factory.

Natalie plays Amy Wyatt (Credit: ITV)

Read more: Emmerdale: Fans sickened as Jamie makes disgusting remark about Lydia’s dead child

The fire led to the death of Frank Clayton. Soon his daughter’s Amy and Vanessa found out about Kerry and Amy’s part in the fire.

However Tracy decided against going to the police as she realised Kerry going to prison would leave Amelia without a mother figure.

Emmerdale: What’s next for Amy?

In recent weeks, it’s become clear that Amy and her friend Matty have feelings for each other. But next week, it’s Amy who is left helping David Metcalfe with his love life.

Amy notices that Meena fancies David and she tells him. And it seems Amy is right as Meena soon asks David out on a date. He’s chuffed and agrees to go out with her.

Amy tries to help David’s love life (Credit: ITV)

Read more: Emmerdale: Fans turn on Charity after she cheats on Vanessa

However she’s later left furious when she gets a text from David cancelling their lunch.

But Meena is upset that she’s been rejected. Has David blown his chances with her?

Emmerdale airs weeknights at 7pm on ITV, with an extra episode at 8pm on Thursdays.

Have you been watching Emmerdale? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.