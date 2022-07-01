Emmerdale: Most vile characters in the village right now

Emmerdale has got some pretty vile characters at the moment.

Love rats, fraudsters and druggies – and that’s just Leyla Cavanagh. But there’s a lot more truly awful people living in that village.

And these are the worst…

Chas rarely needs a reason to have an affair in Emmerdale (Credit: ITV)

Chas Dingle

Our Lady of the Truly Terrible is at it again.

For years Chas has been a thorn in the side of anything nice in the village, but she’s surpassed herself these last few months.

With the news her mum Faith is dying of terminal cancer and has just months to live, Chas did what she is so good at – made it all about herself.

Woe is her and woe is us watching her begin an affair with the man who destroyed her entire life.

She’s so vile, her picture should be next to the word in the dictionary.

David Metcalfe has rocketed up the vile ranks this week (Credit: ITV)

David Metcalfe

The Woolpack might be leaking vileness with Chas there – but the shop is practically dripping in it thanks to David.

Deep in debt, the shopkeeper who has spent most of the last year on holiday in Portugal has finally realised that leaving at a moment’s notice might have an effect on his business.

Though it couldn’t possibly be his fault – so he’s blaming COVID.

And now Nicola King – who he’s suing for a car crash having faked a whiplash injury, hoping to get a payout large enough to rescue his neglected business.

Truly vile, David.

Leyla Cavanagh

The world’s – or at least Emmerdale’s – worst drug addict.

Wedding planner Leyla has suddenly and bizarrely developed a cocaine dependency that has turned her into someone so vile she’d fit in in the Dingles.

This week took quite the turn when Leyla decided to go along with ‘getting healthy to have a baby’ with husband Liam.

The one whose daughter was murdered a year ago…

Classy as always Leyla.

Cain doesn’t seem bothered that his mother is dying in Emmerdale (Credit: ITV)

Cain Dingle

The mechanic has always been a problematic nightmare of a character.

He’s tried to kill people, groomed and abused an underage girl and made pretty many lives endlessly miserable.

And yet watching him be so casually cruel after his mum Faith revealed she is dying is something else.

It’s deeply awful and deeply disturbing to watch.

After this there can be no doubt that Cain is irredeemable.

