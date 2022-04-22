Emmerdale doesn’t half have some boring characters and that’s hard for a village filled with drama, intrigue and explosive twists.

With so much drama flying around it’s a wonder some of these villagers haven’t packed up and fled.

But who is the most boring of these lot?

Ethan is in Emmerdale – not that anyone would notice? (Credit: ITV)

Ethan Anderson

How did vicar Charles Anderson raise such a dull individual?

He’s a gay lawyer and yet it’s all overshadowed by his inherent dullness. Did we mention he is dull?

You’d find more drama, excitement and life at a pensioner’s Knitter and Natter group.

Give him a murder trial, or something.

Brenda Walker

Not even the prospect of a threesome with Faith Dingle could make Brenda less boring.

She’s nothing more than the worst stereotype of a busybody on the turn to battleaxe.

Brenda went missing for months during the pandemic, not that anyone noticed, such is her impact on Emmerdale village.

Bear Wolf is about as interesting as his name (Credit: ITV)

Bear Wolf

For a former wrestler who has apparently led a full life, Bear knows just how to hide it.

Other than drinking in the pub or moping over Faith Dingle, Bear’s not made an impact on the village at all.

He’s barely made an impact on his own son, so why should the rest of us care?

Priya has little to offer the village except whining (Credit: ITV)

Priya Sharma

If shrill over-reactions made for interest then Priya wouldn’t be on this list, but they don’t.

Whether she’s playing at being a businesswoman, or plotting revenge on an ex, Priya does it with a sense of boredom.

Viewers watching aren’t so much enthralled as they lapse into comas and don’t have the strength to change the channel when she is on.

Dan’s so dull even his Emmerdale storylines disappear (Credit: ITV)

Dan Spencer

Remember when you couldn’t wait until Dan Spencer’s big storyline? No, neither can we.

Other than to make Amelia seem interesting by comparison, what is the point of Dan?

At least when he was with Kerry they made a gruesome twosome that was vaguely enjoyable to watch while they were suffering.

But that’s about it. Literally not a single interesting or redeeming feature.

