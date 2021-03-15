Emmerdale Moira: Why did she fall out with her mum?

Emmerdale character Moira has been in the village since 2009. But what happened in her past and why did she fall out with her family?

In tonight’s episode of the ITV soap (Monday, March 15) Faith stared to become suspicious of Mackenzie and started to ask questions about their mum Anne.

Faith started asking questions about Mack and Moira’s mum (Credit: ITV)

Read more: Who plays Vinny in Emmerdale and when did he first appear?

However Mack didn’t seem to want to talk about his mum. Later Faith made a phone call to try and find out some information on Anne. But what will she find?

Emmerdale Moira: What happened between her and and mum?

Moira was born in Scotland on April 25th 1971.

She grew up with her mum, dad and brother Mackenzie. However their father was regularly violent towards their mum.

In 1989, Moira’s dad discovered his wife was having an affair with his best friend Tiny after discovering Tony’s watch in the bathroom.

Moira told her dad she had an affair with his best friend Tony (Credit: ITV)

He confronted Anne over dinner in a fit of rage. But Moira knew that if she didn’t cover for her mum then her dad would kill her, so she told her dad she was having an affair with Tony.

Her family shunned after this and she fled to England where she met her first husband John.

She went on to have three children with John, however John died in 2012.

She married Cain Dingle in 2014 and they have a son together called Isaac.

Mackenzie’s arrival

Mackenzie arrived in Emmerdale last year to tell Moira that their mum had died.

Mack told Moira that their mum died (Credit: ITV)

Read more: Ex Emmerdale star Gemma Oaten supports Nikki Grahame in her eating disorder battle

Ever since Moira has felt terrible about not making things up with mum before her death.

However some fans have a theory that Mackenzie could be lying and that Moira’s mum is still alive.

Emmerdale airs weeknights at 7pm on ITV, with an extra episode at 8pm on Thursdays.

Will you be watching next week’s Emmerdale? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.