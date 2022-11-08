Emmerdale: Moira slammed as a hypocrite over her reaction to killer Kyle

Emmerdale fans have slammed Moira Dingle over her reaction to finding out her stepson Kyle killed Al Chapman.

In last night’s Emmerdale episode (Monday, November 8) Cain told Moira that Kyle killed Al.

As he filled her in on the details, Moira was horrified and wanted Cain to tell the police what really happened.

However fans were quick to point out that Moira has killed someone before and let a family member take the blame.

Moira found out Kyle killed Al (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale: Cain tells Moira that Kyle killed Al

Last week Cain confronted Al after he discovered he had been having an affair with Chas.

However Al ended up being shot.

Al’s fiancée Kerry heard the gunshot and was horrified when she found Al dead.

She saw Cain stood nearby holding the gun and called the police.

He was arrested and charged with Al’s murder.

Cain decided to plead guilty to murder leaving his family shocked.

But when Cain’s wife Moira went to visit him in prison he told her that his 10-year-old son Kyle killed Al.

Kyle killed Al (Credit: ITV)

Moira slammed as hypocrite over her reaction to killer Kyle

In last night’s episode, Moira told Cain that the reason he was fighting Al was because he made a horrible remark about Faith’s death. However viewers know that isn’t true.

Flashbacks showed that Kyle followed an angry Cain to the barn and saw him and Al fighting.

He noticed the shotgun and picked it up. Kyle pointed it at Al and warned him to leave his dad alone.

Al and Cain tried to get him to put the gun down and he started to lower the weapon.

But as Al went to grab the gun, Kyle shot him.

Moira broke down in tears and asked Cain what he was thinking lying about killing Al.

He told her he was doing what he needed to in order to protect his son.

Moira killed Emma Barton in 201 and let her son Adam take the blame (Credit: ITV)

Moira tried to say to Cain that Kyle is only 10 and it was an accident, so with a good lawyer there’s a chance he could get a lesser sentence.

But Cain was adamant on protecting his son.

Moira said: “What about us? And your other children, do we not matter?”

She tried to get him to change his mind about telling the truth, but Cain was set on taking the blame for Al’s death.

However fans slammed Moira calling her a hypocrite pointing out that she murdered Emma Barton and let her son Adam take the blame.

Adam was forced to flee the village and his family to get away from the law and has not been able to return.

#Emmerdale 🤔 Moira acting all holier than thou is a bit rich as she actually deliberately murdered someone 🤷‍♂️🙄🤣🤣 — ChrisP (@Chris1968E) November 7, 2022

Can moira really sit there jipping cain for taking the wrap for Kyle when she was happy for Adam to ruin his life and have everyone think Adam topped emma instead of everyone knowing it was her #Emmerdale — Amy (@AmySian1993) November 7, 2022

@emmerdale So Amy and Kerry killed Frank, Moira killed Emma but Cain is getting the ear-bashing for not killing anyone…sounds about right…#emmerdale — Jay (@glosbrummie) November 7, 2022

Cain did what he could to protect Kyle the same way Faith didn't want to tell her family about her suicide attempt to protect her family. Moira should understand that. She killed Emma Barton so her of all people should know how Cain feels. #Emmerdale — Ryan Glendenning (@RyanGSoapKing11) November 7, 2022

Moira should totally understand what Cain's just done better than anyone, especially given it's exactly what Adam desperately taking the fall over Emma to protect her sadly How was Kyle even there? Did Al really think Chas would use the family farm to hook up?#Emmerdale 😯 — GrianneDoherty33 (@griannedoherty3) November 4, 2022

Why doesn't Moira confess to the murder she committed while wanting Kyle to do the same #emmerdale — Eli 🍂🎄🌌 (@aaron_dingles) November 7, 2022

As Moira got ready to leave, Cain asked his wife to keep the truth a secret.

But will she?

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights at 7.30pm on ITV, with an hour episode on Thursdays.

