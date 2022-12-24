Moira in Emmerdale committed a Christmas sin last night as far as fans are concerned.

The farmer got super excited when she saw presents had arrived for Kyle and Isaac from a mystery sender on Friday December 23.

Assuming they were from Cain, Moira did something which viewers think is crazy!

The presents put a smile on the boys’ faces, but who were they from? (Credit: ITV)

Moira and the kids get presents in Emmerdale

Moira and the boys received presents at Butlers Farm.

“I don’t know who it’s from, but this one has got your name on it, quick open it,” Moira said as she passed a huge parcel to Isaac.

“Don’t worry, you’re not getting left out,” she then told Kyle.

But Kyle wasn’t as excited as he sadly replied: “I’m not getting any presents, I’ve been naughty.”

Moira was quick to reassure him: “Course you are, you’ve been a good boy.”

As the boys ripped open a garage playset for Isaac and a red toy sports car for Kyle, Moira was confused: “I just wish I knew who sent them, there must be a card or something.”

Kyle was convinced it was from his dad.

They later went to see Cain in prison and Moira and Kyle thanked him for the gifts. Cain lied he had sent them, however, it was clear he hadn’t been behind it.

“I let them open them, I hope you don’t mind,” Moira told him.

Moira was as excited as the boys to get the gifts in Emmerdale (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale Viewers shocked at Moira Dingle’s behaviour

But whether Cain minded or not, fans certainly did!

Those watching at home couldn’t believe Moira had let the children open their presents before Christmas Day!

“Why the [bleep] is Moira letting her kids open their presents on the 23rd? Who the [bleep] delivered them? The tardy Easter Bunny?” raged one.

A second added: “Does Moira not understand the concept of kids waiting until Christmas Day before opening their gifts?”

“Moira, you’re two days too early to open presents,” said a third.

A fourth commented: “Bit early to be opening Christmas presents isn’t it?!”

“Bit early opening presents?” agreed someone else.

Caleb arrives on Christmas Day – but did he sent the presents? (Credit: ITV)

Who sent the presents?

Although Cain lied he had sent them, it soon became clear he hadn’t but he knew who had.

Cain was seen making a call to the mystery sender and telling him to stay away from his family.

It’s likely the person on the other end of the line was his long-lost brother, Caleb, who we are set to meet on Christmas Day.

Cain will receive a surprise visitor in prison, but he isn’t pleased to see him.

Something went down between the brothers 30 years ago, but what?

We’ll find out everything in a Boxing Day flashback to 1991 – what really happened between Cain and Caleb?

