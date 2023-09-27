Emmerdale fans stunned over huge Moira hair transformation: ‘What a CHANGE’

Last night in Emmerdale (Tuesday, September 26), Moira was seen in The Hide celebrating Mack and Chloe’s engagement news.

She had her doubts but she still supported her brother and his fiancée’s relationship news.

Emmerdale fans have now been left stunned over Moira’s huge hair transformation, stating: ‘What a CHANGE.’

Mack broke the engagement news (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale: Mack revealed some big news to Moira

Last night, Mack and Chloe decided to tell their loved ones about their engagement.

However, they agreed to keep the pregnancy news a secret for the time being.

As Mack and Chloe met up with their loved ones in The Hide, Amy accidentally mentioned the pregnancy.

Moira worried that Mack was rushing into another marriage whilst he was still married to Charity.

Meanwhile, Chloe worried what Mack would do if he knew the truth – she’s not actually pregnant.

Telling Amy that her period had arrived, Chloe worried that Mack wouldn’t want to marry her without a new baby in the picture.

Moira chopped off her locks (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale fans stunned over Moira’s hair transformation

When speaking to Mack in The Hide, Moira debuted a new hair style. She had traded her longer locks for a shorter hair style instead.

She’d cut off her hair leaving fans stunned by her new look, quickly warming to her new appearance.

One fan wrote: “How have I just noticed Moira’s hair? Looks really nice though but omg what a CHANGE.”

How have I just noticed Moira’s hair? 😅 looks really nice though but omg what a CHANGE #Emmerdale — 𝘛𝘸𝘦𝘭𝘭𝘺 𝘞𝘢𝘵𝘤𝘩𝘦𝘳 (@TwellyWatcher) September 26, 2023

'Moira' looking very fetching in her new haircut.#Emmerdale — Paul (@nedkelly56) September 26, 2023

Love Moira’s new haircut #emmerdale — dawn marie 🇬🇧 🇬🇾 (@fulbut) September 26, 2023

Another viewer commented: “Moira looks very fetching in her new haircut.”

A third person complimented: “Love Moira’s new haircut,” whilst another exclaimed: “Nice hair Moira!”

A final fan stated: “I’ve been quiet on the hashtag because – I’m still recovering from MOIRA’S DRAMATIC HAIR CHANGE WTH.”

Is Moira right to worry? (Credit: ITV)

Is Moira right to have doubts about Mack and Chloe?

Moira’s worried that Mack’s rushing into the engagement and who can blame her?

Mack’s proposal to Chloe was based on his belief that she was pregnant with his baby. But, does Mack really love Chloe? Will he still want to be with her even if there’s no baby involved?

