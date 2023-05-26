Composite of Moira and Tom on Emmerdale; inset, show logo and village background (Credit: ITV/Composite: ED!)
Soaps

Emmerdale fans predict shock romance for Moira and Tom

"Calling it now!" wrote one fan

By Joel Harley

Fans of Emmerdale have predicted a shock romance among two of the unlikeliest villagers – as some spotted chemistry between Tom King and Moira Dingle in their scenes last night. Could Moira and Tom soon get it on?

Tom King in the Emmerdale cast leans on a gate looking mean and moody
Tom King has recently returned to the village (Credit: ITV)

Tom and Moira grow close as disaster strikes

Last night’s episode saw Tom pay a visit to Moira at the farm in his new role as village vet. While Cain was less than happy to see Tom in his home – due to Tom and sister Belle’s tumultuous romance – Moira appeared warm and welcoming.

She was also glad to see Tom when he appeared at the scene of her car crash with Nicola. He instantly impressed, putting his medical skills to good use helping Angelica – who had been knocked unconscious in the collision.

Tom and Moira’s scenes together led some viewers to wonder whether the pair could be headed for an unlikely romance. Is Moira’s interest in Tom to take a steamier turn?

Nicola and Moira rush to the car window following their accident
Tom was first on the scene when Moira and Nicola were caught in a terrible crash (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale fans predict Moira and Tom romance

Writing on Twitter after the episode aired, a number of fans shared their theories about the pair. A number of them pointed out that Moira had ‘previous’ for seduction, and that Tom should watch his back.

“Moira and Tom. I’m calling it!” said one fan, as their scenes played out.

“I s’pose Tom ends up in bed with Moireh at some point,” another agreed.

“Moira’s not going to jump on Tom is she?” asked another.

“Moira will be jumping Tom’s bones soon,” a fourth viewer predicted.

Could Tom and Moira get together?

If Moira and Tom were to get together then the fallout would be immense – what with Belle being the sister of Moria’s husband, Cain.

But, with Belle and Tom’s relationship being on the rocks due to his adverse reaction to Belle’s past (following her admission that she killed pal Gemma), there is potential that Tom could have his head turned.

Read more: Complete Emmerdale cast list 2023 – meet them all here!

Emmerdale - Moira Crashes Into Nicola Leaving Angel Unconscious

Emmerdale usually airs on weekdays at 7:30pm, with an hour long episode on Thursdays.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!

Related Topics

Emmerdale Moira Dingle Tom King

Trending Articles

Madeleine McCann smiling and police searching a lake
Madeleine McCann police issue statement as ‘relevant clue’ is found in hunt for missing Brit
Mark Labbett looking to the side on Loose Women
Mark Labbett looks slimmer than ever as he goes Instagram official with ‘new love’ on intimate dinner date
Kate Garraway on Good Morning Britain / Derek Draper
Kate Garraway ‘handed terrifying news as battle to keep Derek alive takes enormous toll’
Tina Turner smiling
Tina Turner’s cause of death confirmed after ‘scared’ star revealed she’d signed up to assisted suicide group
Gemma Atkinson smiling on Lorraine and Coronation Street star Brooke Vincent on This Morning
Brooke Vincent ‘over the moon’ as she announces she’s taking over role from pregnant Gemma Atkinson
Holly Willoughby presenting This Morning wearing pink
‘Chinks’ in Holly Willoughby’s armour ‘exposed’ as ‘mistakes’ by TV’s ‘Miss Nice’ tipped to be her downfall