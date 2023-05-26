Fans of Emmerdale have predicted a shock romance among two of the unlikeliest villagers – as some spotted chemistry between Tom King and Moira Dingle in their scenes last night. Could Moira and Tom soon get it on?

Tom King has recently returned to the village (Credit: ITV)

Tom and Moira grow close as disaster strikes

Last night’s episode saw Tom pay a visit to Moira at the farm in his new role as village vet. While Cain was less than happy to see Tom in his home – due to Tom and sister Belle’s tumultuous romance – Moira appeared warm and welcoming.

She was also glad to see Tom when he appeared at the scene of her car crash with Nicola. He instantly impressed, putting his medical skills to good use helping Angelica – who had been knocked unconscious in the collision.

Tom and Moira’s scenes together led some viewers to wonder whether the pair could be headed for an unlikely romance. Is Moira’s interest in Tom to take a steamier turn?

Tom was first on the scene when Moira and Nicola were caught in a terrible crash (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale fans predict Moira and Tom romance

Writing on Twitter after the episode aired, a number of fans shared their theories about the pair. A number of them pointed out that Moira had ‘previous’ for seduction, and that Tom should watch his back.

“Moira and Tom. I’m calling it!” said one fan, as their scenes played out.

“I s’pose Tom ends up in bed with Moireh at some point,” another agreed.

I spose Tom ends up in bed with Moireh at some point 🤔👍#emmerdale — 😂 youavinalarf 💙 (@stevebethere) May 25, 2023

“Moira’s not going to jump on Tom is she?” asked another.

Moiras not going to jump on Tom is she?#emmerdale — Juebagz (@JULIEALORD2) May 25, 2023

“Moira will be jumping Tom’s bones soon,” a fourth viewer predicted.

Moria will be jumping Tom’s bones soon #Emmerdale — OFFICIAL GFFCONTWITCH 🇬🇧 Farming plays G.S.P (@gffcontwitch) May 25, 2023

Could Tom and Moira get together?

If Moira and Tom were to get together then the fallout would be immense – what with Belle being the sister of Moria’s husband, Cain.

But, with Belle and Tom’s relationship being on the rocks due to his adverse reaction to Belle’s past (following her admission that she killed pal Gemma), there is potential that Tom could have his head turned.

Read more: Complete Emmerdale cast list 2023 – meet them all here!

Emmerdale usually airs on weekdays at 7:30pm, with an hour long episode on Thursdays.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!