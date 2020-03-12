Emmerdale fans point out 'mistake' after Cain's garage is trashed

Viewers of Emmerdale have pointed out what they believe to be a huge error in the plot, after Cain Dingle's garage was trashed.

The village bad boy has made a dangerous enemy of DI Malone - who has the law on his side.

Cain and Will found the garage had been trashed (Credit: ITV)

Read more: Emmerdale's Amelia Flanagan poses for adorable picture with puppy Daisy

On Wednesday (March 11), viewers of the ITV soap were left disgusted after Detective Inspector Malone killed Moira's bull and threatened toddler Isaac - all as a warning to Cain.

The garage gets ransacked and nobody in the village heard or saw it?

Earlier this week, Cain discovered his employee Will had been hiding drugs for Malone in the garage.

When Will finally confessed the truth, he revealed that Malone is a bent copper and top dog in a gang Will was previously involved with.

Will was forced to tell Cain the truth about Malone after his boss discovered drugs in a car (Credit: ITV)

Read more: Coronation Street and Emmerdale set tours cancelled over coronavirus fears

To make things worse, Malone knows that Cain was the one who shot Nate Robinson, and the gun used actually belongs to Malone.

In last night's episode, Cain met up with the dodgy detective and despite Will's warnings not to upset Malone, Cain told the detective to keep away.

But when Cain returned to the village, his garage had been broken into and he quickly received a call from his soon-to-be ex-wife Moira, who said her bull Bertie had been killed.

Malone hinted he would hurt Isaac if Cain didn't clear the air with him (Credit: ITV Hub)

But some of those watching from home found the whole thing unbelievable - wondering why not one person in the small village had overheard the garage being vandalised.

Writing on Twitter, one said: "That garage gets turned over in that tiny village and no one saw/heard anything??!!!"

Another said: "So the garage in the middle of a village has been smashed to bits in broad daylight and no one saw it??"

A third added: "The garage gets ransacked and nobody in the village heard or saw it? Jeez-o."

Small village and nobody saw the garage being trashed #emmerdale pic.twitter.com/Qkiyo3Y5AE — Paul Gibbons (@funkygibbons) March 11, 2020

#EMMERDALE The garage gets ransacked and nobody in the village heard or saw it? Jeez-o — beth frances (@IvyWrightHump) March 11, 2020

Same as no one saw the creepy Pierce bloke wandering around 😂😂😂 — Hazel M Smith (@HazelMSmith3) March 12, 2020

Ha ha I thought that stuff was everywhere — Suze54 (@SueWalm8) March 12, 2020

A little village like #emmerdale and nobody saw or heard Caine's garage getting turned over ? 🙄 — Mark Stuckathome (@MarkWahIburg) March 11, 2020

"Small village and nobody saw the garage being trashed," said one more, and another added: "A little village like Emmerdale and nobody saw or heard Cain's garage getting turned over?"

Earlier this week on Lorraine (Wednesday, March 11) DI Malone actor Mark Womack admitted his wife Samantha, who played Ronnie Mitchell in EastEnders on and off from 2007 until 2017, teased him over his role in the ITV soap.

He said: "She just takes the mickey out of me because I'm terrible at learning lines.

"She just said 'learn the lines, don't knock anything over, just get on with it'."

Emmerdale airs weeknights at 7pm on ITV, with an extra episode at 8pm on Thursdays.

What do you think of DI Malone? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!