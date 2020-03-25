Emmerdale's Mimi Slinger stuns in lockdown photo

Emmerdale's Mimi Slinger has posed for a beautiful picture in the sun during the UK's coronavirus lockdown.

The actress, who plays Leanna Cavanagh in Emmerdale, shared the picture to her Instagram.

She captioned the post: "Stay safe," and tagged the location as Lockdown.

Her friends and Emmerdale co-stars rushed to comment.

Katie Hill, who plays Sarah Sugden, wrote: "So pretty I can't deal."

Daisy Campbell, who plays Amelia Spencer commented: "My babi."

Currently, the actress is off work as Emmerdale and Coronation Street have suspended filming to protect cast and crew amid the coronavirus pandemic.

What days is Emmerdale on?

Emmerdale has cut down the number of weekly episodes it airs (Credit: ITV)

The two soaps have also cut down the amount of episodes they air each week as of Monday, March 30.

Stay safe.

Emmerdale will air Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 7pm, just before Coronation Street.

With the change in transmission schedule, it was also confirmed there would be issue with the on-screen timeline, meaning certain dates will no longer match up.

What's happening in this week's Emmerdale?

After seeing Leyla stroking Liam's leg in last night's episode (Tuesday, March 24), Leanna knows about their secret relationship.

She soon tells him to make a decision. What will he do?

Also in tonight's episode (Wednesday, March 25), Belle confronts Jamie over being back with Andrea.

However he insists he only got back with her out of guilt. Soon the sexual tension boils over and Jamie and Belle end up kissing.

Jamie and Belle end up kissing (Credit: ITV)

Jamie gets home after sleeping with Belle to find Andrea in lingerie waiting for him.

He can't resist and ends up pushing her backwards on the sofa...

Is he going to stay with Andrea?

The next episode of Emmerdale will air tonight at 7pm.

Emmerdale's scheduling pattern will be changing due to the coronavirus pandemic, and will air Monday to Friday at 7pm on ITV from Monday 30th March.

