Emmerdale star Mike Parr joked he’s considering a role in an adult film after acting work dried up.

The actor, who played Ross Barton in the ITV soap, posted a direct message he received on Instagram.

The message read: “Mike hello. Would you be interested in a porn opportunity, with a UK based professionally run company with a large share of the market?

“If so, get back to me and I will send you the details, it is based in London where you are. Thanks.”

Mike captioned the post: “(Ross Gellar voice) I will take it! After a year of not working this is actually looking like the only option I have left.”

His former Emmerdale co-stars commented on the post.

Kelvin Fletcher, who played Andy Sugden, wrote: “Why not?”

Amy Walsh, who plays Tracy Metcalfe, commented laughing emojis and then made a joke saying: “I’ll give you a refund in the form of five dollars.”

Coronation Street star Jack P Shepherd, who plays David Platt, commented: “Do it. Be a mint experience and one for the book.”

Who did Mike Parr play in Emmerdale?

Mike played Ross in Emmerdale (Credit: ITV)

Mike played Ross Barton in Emmerdale from 2013 until 2018.

Ross was the nephew (by marriage) of Moira Dingle, the son of James Barton and brother of Pete and Finn.

Ross ended up leaving the village in 2018 with girlfriend Rebecca and her son Seb.

However Ross is still mentioned as his son, Moses, still lives in the village with his mum Charity and the little boy regularly visits his dad.

What has Mike Parr done since leaving Emmerdale?

After leaving Emmerdale, Mike played Ben Woodall in series two of TV series Bulletproof.

Since his exit, fans have called for Ross to return to the village.

