Emmerdale: Michelle Hardwick reveals she’s received death threats over sexuality

Emmerdale star Michelle Hardwick has opened up about the horrific trolling and death threats she has experienced, revealing she’s been targeted just because she is a gay woman.

The actress recently to her role on the soap where she plays Vanessa Woodfield.

In real life Michelle is married to producer Kate Brooks and in 2020 Michelle gave birth to their son Teddy.

Emmerdale: Michelle Hardwick reveals she’s received death threats

Recently Michelle and Kate spoke about their relationship to OK! Magazine and admit while most people are supportive, they’ve had some awful comments from trolls.

“We’ve had a bit of trolling after the last few years,” Michelle said.

“There have been certain times when police have had to be called because there have been death threats.

Kate Brooks and Michelle Hardwick got married in 2019 (Credit: ITV)

“And when they’re mentioning your sons name and you’re just going ‘really? I’m just in a soap you know – we’re not doing harm to anybody.’

“The root of it all is always because I’m gay. I’m a gay woman. And it’s like, ‘lesbians shouldn’t be on this earth, just burn in hell and die.’

“It’s pretty horrific isn’t it?” Kate added.

“The majority of people are really wonderful and supportive, but, you know as great as social media can be, there is a real dark side to it as well.”

Michelle plays Vanessa in Emmerdale (Credit: ITV)

The couple also added that they want their kids to be brought up with a healthy attitude to social media and for it to be a safe place for them.

Michelle and Kate welcomed baby Teddy after IVF treatment. The couple chose a donor to be Teddy’s biological dad.

Michelle carried Teddy while Kate donated the egg.

The actress also recently revealed she would “love” for Teddy to have a brother or sister.

