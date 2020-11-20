Emmerdale star Michelle Hardwick has left her co-stars gushing after posting an adorable photo of her son Teddy.

The actress shared the picture of her baby boy to Instagram.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Michelle Hardwick (@missmichellehardwick)

She captioned the post: “SuperTed #6weeksold.”

Her co-stars and friends commented on the post gushing over how adorable Teddy is.

Natalie Ann Jamieson, who plays Amy Wyatt, wrote: “The most beautiful face ever.”

Laura Norton, who plays Kerry Wyatt, commented: “What a pic. Dreamy boy.”

Former Coronation Street and Hollyoaks star Lucy-Jo Hudson added: “Beautiful.”

Michelle’s fans also commented on the post.

One wrote: “He is so beautiful.”

A second said: “So adorable.”

A third added: “Super cute Ted.”

Emmerdale: Michelle Hardwick and Kate Brooks IVF

Back in April this year, Michelle and her wife Kate Brooks, who is a producer on Emmerdale, revealed the exciting news that they’re expecting their first child.

The couple announced their son’s arrival last month revealing they named him Edward ‘Teddy’ Peter Brooks.

Kate and Michelle welcomed their son last month (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Read more: Emmerdale: fans overjoyed as Cain tells Moira that he loves her

Recently Michelle gave her social media followers a glimpse into her and Kate’s In Vitro Fertilisation (IVF) treatment journey for National Fertility Week.

Talking about their journey, Michelle said: “From the initial injections, to the transfer of Kate’s egg to me, it’s been a rollercoaster of emotions, but one we wouldn’t change for the world.

“We are extremely lucky that it worked first time, as we know the journey can be a lot harder for some. So whatever stage you are at with your fertility treatment, try and stay strong and positive. Teddy, you made it all worthwhile.”

Emmerdale: Vanessa

Currently Michelle is on maternity leave from the ITV soap. Meanwhile her character Vanessa is off-screen staying with her mum.

Vanessa has made appearances on video calls (Credit: ITV)

Read more: Emmerdale: Fans fed up of ‘hopeless’ Charity as she continues to wallow in self-pity after cheating on Vanessa

Although Vanessa has been unable to appear in person, the character has appeared via video call in recent weeks.

Recently the vet was devastated to learn her fiancé Charity had cheated on her. Will she ever be able to forgive her?

Emmerdale airs weeknights at 7pm on ITV, with an extra episode at 8pm on Thursdays.