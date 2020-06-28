Emmerdale's Michelle Hardwick looks forward to first Pride as a new mum

Pregnant soap star Michelle Hardwick has revealed plans to attend a Pride event with her baby in 2021 after revealing she will not be on Emmerdale "for the foreseeable".

The actress is expecting her first child with wife Kate Brooks, but because of the pandemic she won't be returning to work playing Vanessa Woodfield.

Michelle Hardwick as Emmerdale's Vanessa (Credit: ITV)

Viewers know Vanessa has been battling bowel cancer ahead of Michelle's maternity leave, but now it seems the story will have to be paused.

Confirming she won't be on screen until after her maternity leave is over, Michelle teased how the story will continue.

Speaking of Charity's efforts to adopt Vanessa's son Johnny, Michelle said: "Charity adopting Johnny is a massive step in their relationship."

She added to the Metro: "Obviously with me not being onscreen for the foreseeable due to my pregnancy, the story will continue going forward as Charity navigates her life and parenthood in the absence of Vanessa."

This could mean that Vanessa won't be seen in the village for more than a year.

The star has also had to miss out on this year's Pride celebrations due to the pandemic.

But she's revealed her plans to enjoy her first Pride event as a new mum next year.

On Twitter, a member of the Emmerdale script team tweeted, tagging Michelle and her wife, Kate: "Happy Pride Month! Loved our Leeds one last year. Will we be taking the babies next year?"

Michelle responded, "YES!" alongside a string of clapping emojis.

Actress Michelle recently showed off her growing baby bump in a sweet picture on Instagram.

The 44-year-old actress is due in October and has updated fans on how her pregnancy is progressing.

Tweeting her 109K followers last month, Michelle joked: "I can't stop eating Squashies #pregnancycravings."

Squashies are soft sweets that come in all sorts of flavours.

Although Michelle hasn't revealed the sex of her baby, the cravings quickly had fans guessing.

"I think you're having a girl," suggested one.

Another agreed: "A little girl on the way, I'd say."

Michelle and Kate married in September 2019 at Elvis Presley's Graceland estate in Memphis, Tennessee, without any family or friends.

What will happen to Vanessa?

Vet Vanessa Woodfield arrived in Emmerdale in 2008

Currently her character is battling bowel cancer. She is having chemotherapy to try to beat the disease.

But she is fearful for her future.

Last night, Vanessa's fiancée Charity Dingle agreed to adopt Johnny, but they will face a struggle when they realise the tot's dad, Kirin, needs to agree.

Kirin is currently on the run in South America after causing a fatal hit and run, but could this pave the way for his return?

