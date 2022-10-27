Emmerdale star Michael Wildman has reportedly quit the ITV soap after three years of playing Al Chapman.

According to The Sun, the actor has bowed out in order to pursue other roles.

A source told the publication: “Michael has really enjoyed his time on Emmerdale but it’s the right thing to move on.

“He’s had some massive storylines but all good things must come to an end.”

Emmerdale: Michael Wildman in Al Chapman and Chas Dingle’s affair storyline

During Al’s three years in the village he has made an enemy of the Dingle family.

But earlier this year he began an affair with Chas Dingle.

Earlier this year Chas discovered her mum’s cancer had returned and was terminal.

As she struggled to deal with Faith’s diagnosis, she ended up confiding in Al.

The two ended up sharing a kiss which soon turned into an affair.

At first the two decided to have no feelings involved but it soon became clear they had feelings for each other.

They admitted their love for each other and Al even bought a house for him and Chas to move into.

Meanwhile Chas’s husband Paddy and Al’s fiancée Kerry have no idea what’s been going on.

Recently Chas’s son Aaron found out about the affair and forced her to choose.

He now believes it’s over between his mum and Al, but doesn’t know that the affair is still going on.

Cain finds out about Al and Chas’s affair

In next week’s scenes, Chas’s brother Cain finds out about Chas and Al.

Cain finds Chas’s burner phone vibrating and is shocked to find a string of messages from an unknown number revealing an affair.

He decides to call the number and Al answers.

Soon Cain sets a trap and goes to meet Al.

Al arrives expecting to meet with Chas but is met with Cain holding a shotgun.

Meanwhile Chas realises Cain has found her burner phone and fears the worst.

At a barn Cain holds Al at gunpoint.

As Al’s confidence grows and he strides off, Cain reveals the gun was just to get his attention and he prepares to fight him.

Cain and Al start to fight but they both set their sights on the gun and reach for it.

As a shotgun blast goes off, it’s unclear who has been shot.

