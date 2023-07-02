Emmerdale star Meg Johnson’s tragic final months following death of her beloved husband

The tragic final months of Emmerdale star Meg Johnson have been revealed after the actress died yesterday (July 1) aged 86.

Best known for playing busybody Pearl Ladderbanks since 2003, Meg was one of the country’s most famous faces. Her death was confirmed in a statement by her family, talent agency Jorg Betts Associates and Emmerdale.

Meg Johnson played Pearl Ladderbanks in Emmerdale (Credit: ITV)

Death of Emmerdale star Meg Johnson announced

Her death was announced earlier today (July 2) in a statement. It read: “It is with great sadness that we announce that actress Meg Johnson passed away peacefully yesterday evening surrounded by her family. Meg was a kind and wonderful lady, full of warmth and always with a twinkle in her eye.”

It continued: “Meg had an outstanding career that ended with her playing Pearl Ladderbanks in Emmerdale from 2003. Meg had dementia for the last few years, but battled on personally and professionally regardless.

“She will be greatly missed by everyone who knew her.”

Tragic final few months

Actress Meg had endured a tough few years battling dementia and a devastating last few months.

The statement shared after her death revealed she had been battling dementia “for the last few years”. And she sadly lost her husband earlier this year, too.

Meg was married to English actor and ITV Granada television presenter Charles Foster. He had small roles in both Emmerdale and Coronation Street. He also narrated Judge Rinder.

They tied the knot in 1981 and remained together until his death in February 2023. His cause of death hasn’t been announced.

Emmerdale stars pay tribute to Meg Johnson

Emmerdale stars have flocked to pay tribute to Meg.

Lisa Riley said: “GOD BLESS YOU MEG. You taught me so much, discipline, respect, comedy and how to not take life to seriously. You are the true meaning of the words….WONDERFUL WOMAN. your energy lives on, because you were so very very special. R.I.P Meg.”

Karen Blick, who plays Lydia Dingle, said: “Such a wonderful talented lady, loved working with Meg. My thoughts are with Meg’s family and friends.”

Kerry Wyatt star Laura Norton added: “Aww devastated. Beautiful glamorous Megles. What a talent. What a kind heart. So so sad, fabulous gorgeous woman.”

Pete Barton star Anthony Quinlan said: “Such sad news. Meg was a wonderful and talented lady that always emitted the best energy. Thoughts and love to her family and all of the Emmerdale family too.”

Ryan Lamb actor James Sutton added: “Such a wonderful, kind, generous soul. A huge loss. RIP Meg.”

