Emmerdale star Meg Johnson dies aged 86 as tributes pour in

She suffered from dementia in recent years, the statement added

Emmerdale star Meg Johnson, who played Pearl Ladderbanks, has died at the age of 86.

The soap icon’s death was confirmed today in a joint statement released by her family, talent agency Jorg Betts Associates and ITV.

The official Emmerdale account also shared a touching tribute on Twitter earlier today (July 2).

Pearl was at the centre of some controversial storylines during her time on Emmerdale (Credit: ITV)
Emmerdale star Meg Johnson dies aged 86

Sharing the news, the statement read: “It is with great sadness that we announce that actress Meg Johnson passed away peacefully yesterday evening surrounded by her family.

Meg had dementia for the last few years, but battled on personally and professionally regardless.

“Meg was a kind and wonderful lady, full of warmth and always with a twinkle in her eye. Meg had an outstanding career that ended with her playing Pearl Ladderbanks in Emmerdale from 2003.”

The statement added: “Meg had dementia for the last few years, but battled on personally and professionally regardless. She will be greatly missed by everyone who knew her.”

Emmerdale’s tribute

Fans pay tribute

Fans were quick to comment on the post, sharing their tributes to the actress.

One said: “Such a sad loss, but what a life and what a treasure she was. Sending love to you all.” Another added: “May her gentle soul rest in peace.” A third then added: “Not our Pearl.”

Meg was last seen on screen as Pearl in March 2020.

