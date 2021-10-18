Meena Andrea Kim Emmerdale
Emmerdale: Meena will murder Andrea and frame Kim, fans predict

Meena has killed two people before

By Charlotte Rodrigues
| Updated:

Emmerdale fans are predicting that Meena will kill Andrea and frame Kim Tate for her murder.

After the disappearance of her son, Jamie, Kim has been desperately trying to get custody of her granddaughter, Millie.

However Millie’s mother, Andrea, found out Kim’s plan and refused to let Kim anywhere near her daughter, filing a restraining order.

Meanwhile, last week Manpreet made the decision to end her marriage with her husband Rishi as she no longer loved him.

Meena encouraged Manpreet to go after Charles (Credit: ITV)

After Manpreet told her sister, Meena, the reason she ended her marriage, Meena encouraged her to make a move on Charles, despite Charles being in a relationship with Andrea.

Manpreet refused to break up Charles and Andrea’s relationship. However fans started to think that Meena would kill Andrea to get her out of the way.

Emmerdale fans predict Meena will kill Andrea and frame Kim

In Friday’s scenes (October 15) Manpreet, Meena and Andrea were outside of the HOP when Kim turned up having a go at Andrea for filing a restraining order against her.

Kim confronted Andrea over the restraining order (Credit: ITV)

She threatened Andrea, saying if she kept Millie away from her, she would never see the light of day again.

Now fans believe Meena will kill Andrea and frame the murder on Andrea’s former mother-in-law, Kim.

Emmerdale: What’s happening this week?

This week Meena, Andrea, Manpreet and Charles are all set to be taking part in the survival challenge alongside David, Victoria, Mackenzie and Charity. But will everyone make it out alive?

Meena sets out to kill Victoria after discovering that her boyfriend David is in love with her.

Emmerdale spoilers Meena and Manpreet
Meena sets out to kill Vic (Credit: ITV)

Later, Meena holds Victoria’s lifeless body under the water, but someone is watching from afar.

Wanting to know what they’ve seen, Meena follows them into the maze, but who is it?

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights at 7pm on ITV, with an extra episode at 8pm on Thursdays.

