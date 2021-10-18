Emmerdale fans are predicting that Meena will kill Andrea and frame Kim Tate for her murder.

After the disappearance of her son, Jamie, Kim has been desperately trying to get custody of her granddaughter, Millie.

However Millie’s mother, Andrea, found out Kim’s plan and refused to let Kim anywhere near her daughter, filing a restraining order.

Meanwhile, last week Manpreet made the decision to end her marriage with her husband Rishi as she no longer loved him.

After Manpreet told her sister, Meena, the reason she ended her marriage, Meena encouraged her to make a move on Charles, despite Charles being in a relationship with Andrea.

Manpreet refused to break up Charles and Andrea’s relationship. However fans started to think that Meena would kill Andrea to get her out of the way.

Emmerdale fans predict Meena will kill Andrea and frame Kim

In Friday’s scenes (October 15) Manpreet, Meena and Andrea were outside of the HOP when Kim turned up having a go at Andrea for filing a restraining order against her.

She threatened Andrea, saying if she kept Millie away from her, she would never see the light of day again.

Now fans believe Meena will kill Andrea and frame the murder on Andrea’s former mother-in-law, Kim.

I'm calling it now. Andrea sees Meena trying to kill Victoria,Meena stops trying to kill Victoria & goes after Andrea and kills her, so the truth wont come out..

People will blame Kim after the threat & thinks she done it.

Menna will be in the clear again..@emmerdale #emmerdale — Lynzie Crompton (@Lynzielou) October 17, 2021

Andrea is leaving, Meena kills her. Kim gets framed. Manpreet consoles Charles, they get together. C finds out her sister is psycho and killed A. Then either C or K kill Meena. David &Vic almost die but don't. Live happily …. FOR NOW #Emmerdale #Plot #Meena #Killer — SαႦιɳα🦄👑🖤 (@Bhoney1990) October 17, 2021

Just catching up with #Emmerdale. I’m guessing Meena kills Andrea so that Charles and Manpreet can be together but everyone thinks it’s Kim as she’s threatened her in front of witnesses. — Laura (@BrumGPA) October 16, 2021

Emmerdale: What’s happening this week?

This week Meena, Andrea, Manpreet and Charles are all set to be taking part in the survival challenge alongside David, Victoria, Mackenzie and Charity. But will everyone make it out alive?

Meena sets out to kill Victoria after discovering that her boyfriend David is in love with her.

Later, Meena holds Victoria’s lifeless body under the water, but someone is watching from afar.

Wanting to know what they’ve seen, Meena follows them into the maze, but who is it?

