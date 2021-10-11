Emmerdale: Meena will be the one to die in super soap week, fans predict

Emmerdale fans are predicting that Meena will be the one to die in super soap week.

Earlier this month, Emmerdale released an October trailer which is set in a maze.

The trailer sees more than one character running scared as Meena stands in the centre wearing a hooded cloak.

David and Victoria can be seen running through the maze looking for each other.

Meena killed Nadine and Leanna (Credit: ITV)

Also seen running through the maze in terror is Andrea Tate. She is desperate to be reunited with her boyfriend Charles.

However Charles’s ex, Meena’s sister, Manpreet is also there two.

Charity and Mack are also in the maze and seem to be trying to get some time alone together before they hear a scream.

Also in the maze are Priya and Ellis. It’s known that the two have setting up a survival night at The Hop. But are they also in danger?

Emmerdale fans have a theory about Meena

While it looks like there are numerous characters that could be in danger from killer Meena, fans have a theory that it could be Meena who ends up dying in super soap week.

OK here I go again. I think the death in #emmerdale will be a twist and it be meena that dies. Then it will come to light she killed Leanne and her friend. The talk of the village for a week or so. — mark dolan (@markd1234kids) October 10, 2021

It would be a great twist if Meana’s plan backfires and Vic ends up killing her — Sam Farmageddon ☢️☄️ (@SamFarmer2) October 9, 2021

Can't wait hopefully it backfire on her. 😂😂 — yasminA 💙 (@yasmin_ali10) October 9, 2021

Emmerdale: What’s happening in super soap week?

Recently Emmerdale boss Kate Brooks teased a never-done-before waterfall stunt for Super Soap Week.

Speaking to Entertainment Daily and other media, Kate said: “It’s an adrenaline rush from the very start as twists and stunts come thick and fast and you can’t catch your breath.

“The glorious stunning landscapes are utilised and very focal, the brilliant Duncan Foster is brilliant to bring the scripts to life.

“The week will catapult viewers to the heart of this beautiful but very dangerous environment.

It looks like a number of characters could be in danger (Credit: ITV)

“There are jaw dropping stunts, rapids and waterfall sequences as we subvert expectations.

“The denouement is the massive maze. We love stunts but it’s not just about the ambitious and impressive stunts – at the heart of the week lie relationships, secrets, hearts broken and with Meena involved and hellbent on revenge on Victoria, not everyone will get out alive.”

Who do you think will die?

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights at 7pm on ITV, with an extra episode at 8pm on Thursdays.

