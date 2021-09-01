Emmerdale fans were left disgusted after Meena Jutla used her sick niece Aiesha to get out of being questioned about the break in at Victoria’s.

Last week, Meena overheard Victoria tell Meena’s boyfriend David that she had feelings for him.

In this week’s episodes, Meena stole Amy’s keys to Victoria’s house. She soon broke in to mess with Victoria’s belongings.

However Victoria came back home and Meena was prepared to hit her over the head with a crystal paperweight.

Soon Victoria overheard a phone buzzing and said she was going to call the police, before leaving out the front door.

Meena left out the back door and went back into the village.

Meanwhile Victoria called the police, unaware it was Meena who broke into her home.

Emmerdale: Manpreet told Meena about Aiesha’s accident

On the street, Meena’s sister Manpreet approached Meena. She told her that her daughter Aiesha was left in critical condition after coming off her moped in Ibiza.

Manpreet told her sister she needed her to come with her to Ibiza. However Meena said she had too much going on and refused to go with her, leaving Manpreet furious.

Later in the Woolpack, Meena saw Vic talking to the police. Meanwhile, Meena appeared like she wasn’t bothered about her ill niece.

However when the officer went to ask Meena if she saw anything, she immediately told David about Aiesha’s accident, telling him she could die and pretending to be worried.

When PC Swirling tried to question Meena, she turned on the tears saying she found out about the break in from Brenda and was still in shock over what happened to Aiesha.

When David kept looking over at Victoria, Meena told David that Manpreet feared Aiesha would die.

Later when Victoria assumed Meena would be going to Ibiza with Manpreet, Meena told her she wasn’t, snapping at her.

However fans were left disgusted that Meena used her ill niece to get out of talking to the police.

#Emmerdale manpreet's daughter would be meena's niece, I think a normal person would want to be there for their possibly dying niece. — Samantha Johnson (@Phoenix_Magic_X) August 31, 2021

"What if Manpreet goes on her own & Ayesha dies?" "I can't go, I'm too scared" Meena actually uses the fact her Niece might be able to die to get David's attentions back on her seriously? She really is beyond unbelievable clearly #Emmerdale 😡 — Grianne Doherty (@GrianneDoherty1) August 31, 2021

