Emmerdale: Meena torments Manpreet in court and fans are all saying the same thing

Manpreet testified against Meena

By Charlotte Rodrigues

Emmerdale fans have all been saying the same thing as Meena tormented her sister Manpreet in court in last night’s episode (Tuesday, April 12).

Manpreet took to the stand to testify against her sister. But fans were all baffled by Meena’s gesture.

Meena holds up her hands in the shape of a heart in court (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale fans all saying the same thing as Meena torments Manpreet in court

Currently in Emmerdale Meena is on trial for the murders of Ben Tucker, Andrea Tate and Leanna Cavanagh.

Her trial began this week and in last night’s episode it was time for Manpreet to testify.

On the stand she told the jury about Meena growing up, their past and how Meena held her captive.

But as Meena was watching Manpreet, she held up her hands to form a heart, clearly to torment her sister.

Fans were left wondering how none of the jury or the judge saw Meena’s obvious hand gesture.

Manpreet told the court how Meena held her captive and drugged her.

She told the court how Meena boasted about murdering Nadine, Leanna, Andrea and Ben.

However the defence soon questioned Manpreet and painted her out to be a liar, bringing up her past with Charles and her marriages.

Will the jury believe Manpreet?

Manpreet told the court how Meena kidnapped her (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale: What’s next for Meena?

This week Meena rehearses her lines in her cell as she prepares to talk in court.

Meena is utterly convincing as she takes the stand in court, playing the victim.

She delivers the performance of a lifetime to an enthralled jury.

But will she convince them she’s innocent, or will they see through her lies?

Later, the court awaits the verdict in agonising tension.

The following day, the shocking events of the trial hit the news.

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights at 7.30pm on ITV, with an hour episode on Thursdays.

