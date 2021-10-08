Emmerdale fans were left sickened last night as Meena took advantage of her boyfriend David while he was drugged.

Earlier this week, Meena returned from Ibiza after looking after her niece, Aiesha.

Shortly after her return, she switched David’s extra-strength painkillers for paracetamol.

David was shot by Russ (Credit: ITV)

In last night’s scenes (Thursday, October 7) Meena convinced David to stay off work to rest, as he’s still recovering from being shot by Russ.

Later Meena brought David some food and said he needed a distraction and suggested endorphins – hormones which help deal with stress and relief of pain.

However when David made it clear he didn’t want to as he was in pain, she said she would be gentle.

Meena was soon left frustrated when she heard a knock at the door and demanded David be naked when she returned.

Emmerdale: Meena takes advantage of David

Later Meena watched David sleep and as he woke she said her offer of endorphins wasn’t enough to keep him awake.

Meena has swapped David’s medication (Credit: ITV)

David replied: “I’m awake now and still very much in need of those endorphins.”

He then asked who was at the door and Meena lied saying it was someone trying to sell food, when it was actually David’s friend, Victoria.

Meena sat on his bed and told him: “Now shut your gob, we’ve got better things to do.”

Later, David got out of bed clearly in pain. However fans were disgusted that Meena pressured David into having sex, when he’s on painkillers (which she has switched) and is obviously not well.

Hang on a minute did Meena , Rape David? 😳😯😦 #Emmerdale — Jordan Phelps (@JordanPhelps21) October 7, 2021

Absolutely sickening storyline — EDition🇬🇧🇯🇲🇧🇧 (@ED_ition) October 7, 2021

I'm sick of Meena moaning shut up 🙄🙄. Stop taking advantage of David 😬😡#Emmerdale — Ryan Glendenning (@RyanGTweetsTV) October 7, 2021

Is Meena seriously trying to take advantage of David? 🤢 #emmerdale — TVFan (@FanOfTV05) October 7, 2021

Afterwards, when David left the room, Meena deleted texts from Vic on David’s phone.

Later she spotted Victoria staring through the window of David’s house. Is Victoria on to Meena?

