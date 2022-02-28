Emmerdale: Meena sent down for life as her evil plan backfires?

Emmerdale serial killer Meena has been trying to get vicar Charles on her side, making out she wants to be forgiven for crimes and be better, but it looks like her plan has backfired.

Meena was recently charged with murders of Ben Tucker, Leanna Cavanagh and Andrea Tate.

She was also as charged with the attempted murders of Victoria Sugden and Leyla Cavanagh, possession of an unregulated firearm, kidnapping, false imprisonment and attempted murders of Manpreet Sharma and Vinny Dingle and the kidnapping and false imprisonment of Dawn and Billy Fletcher.

Meena killed Andrea last year (Credit: ITV)

However Meena claimed she didn’t kill Andrea or Leanna.

While in prison, she reached out to Charles Anderson, saying she wanted to repent for her crimes.

Charles thought he would be able to get Meena to confess to killing Andrea.

In tonight’s episode (Monday, February 28) Charles paid Meena a visit and she told him every detail of Andrea’s death, leaving him horrified.

Charles soon realised that Meena wasn’t interested in forgiveness and was enjoying telling him about how she killed his girlfriend.

Charles went to see Meena (Credit: ITV)

Read more: Soap stars who met their partners behind the scenes

After speaking to Harriet, Charles decided to hold a support group for those who were affected by Meena’s actions.

Emmerdale: Meena’s plan backfires

Later Meena rang Charles. She said now she confessed about her killing Andrea to him she had begun her journey to forgiveness.

However Meena described murdering Leanna and Ben to Charles and he was disgusted.

Will Meena spend the rest of her life in prison? (Credit: ITV)

Read more: Emmerdale petition demands Meena Jutla get a spin-off series

He told her he would no longer visit her as his congregation needs him but he would pray for her.

Charles hung up, leaving Meena furious that her plan backfired. Is she about to spend the rest of her life in prison?

Will Meena find a different way to get to Charles?

How will the support group react if they find out Charles has been visiting Meena?

While it hasn’t been confirmed what’s next for Meena, some fans have a theory that Andrea Tate could be alive and in witness protection, preparing to return to give evidence at Meena’s trial.

Want more spoilers from Emmerdale? Entertainment Daily has a dedicated Emmerdale spoilers section for you to get your fix before the latest episodes air.

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights at 7pm on ITV, with an extra episode at 8pm on Thursdays.

From March 7, Emmerdale will air weeknights at 7.30pm.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!