Emmerdale: Meena murders Liam after claiming he made a pass at her?

Emmerdale GP Dr Liam Cavanagh is not particularly looking forward to Christmas as it will be his first without his daughter, Leanna.

Emmerdale viewers saw Leanna murdered by sinister Meena Jutla back in the summer, after Leanna uncovered some disturbing information about Meena’s past.

The police ruled Leanna’s death an unfortunate accident, allowing murderer Meena to continue bumping off anyone who gets in her way…

Emmerdale: Will Meena murder Liam?

Twisted murderer Meena tried to comfort grieving dad Liam back in the summer on Emmerdale (Credit: ITV)

It’s been a few weeks since Meena claimed her last victim.

The nightmare nurse killed HOP employee, Ben Tucker after he uncovered incriminating video footage of Meena trying to drown her love-rival, Victoria Sugden.

But in a SHOCK twist, is Meena now going to target Leanna’s unsuspecting dad?

In the lead-up to Christmas, Liam drowns his sorrows at the pub.

But as the drunk doctor starts to stagger home, Meena lends Liam a helping hand.

However, instead of taking him back to Tenant House, she leads Liam back to her bedroom at the village B&B…

Read more: Which other Emmerdale character could Meena be targetting this Christmas?

What is Meena’s twisted plan?

Liam is too drunk to realise what is going on.

After he passes out, it looks like Liam has fallen into Meena’s trap…

The morning after the night before, things take a terrible turn for Liam after Meena seizes her chance to claim the medic made a pass at her!

Just what is Meena’s end game?

Will Liam be able to prove his innocence?

Read more: Has Chas Dingle been overreacting to the departure of her son Aaron?

Manpreet discovers Meena is a murderer?

Will Manpreet expose Meena as a murderer this Christmas on Emmerdale? (Credit: ITV)

Meanwhile, Meena’s older sister Manpreet Sharma remains suspicious of her strange behaviour.

Especially the claim that Meena is pregnant with her now ex-boyfriend Billy Fletcher’s baby.

But when Manpreet starts digging into Meena’s past, she makes the shock discovery that her sibling may have murdered her one-time best friend, Nadine Butler!

Manpreet doesn’t want to believe the claims of Nadine’s sister, Carol.

But could it be that Manpreet will expose the whole terrible truth about Meena’s murders this Christmas?

Want more spoilers from Emmerdale? Entertainment Daily has a dedicated Emmerdale spoilers section for you to get your fix before the latest episodes air.

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights at 7pm on ITV, with an extra episode at 8pm on Thursdays.

What do you think of these latest Emmerdale spoilers? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!