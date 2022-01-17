Emmerdale: Meena murdered by Cain in huge twist as Liam demands he kill her?

Emmerdale character Liam Cavanagh found out his daughter Leanna was murdered by Meena Jutla and he’s out for revenge, but will his good friend Cain kill her?

Last week, Liam found Meena at the abandoned barn where she had been keeping her sister Manpreet Sharma and Vinny Dingle held captive.

The two knew about the four murders she had committed.

Liam knocked Meena unconscious and freed Manpreet and Vinny.

When they got out of the barn, they told Liam the truth – Leanna’s death was no accident, she was murdered by Meena.

Liam found out Meena killed Leanna (Credit: ITV)

Enraged, Liam chased after Meena into the woods but she managed to escape and got in a lorry heading to Glasgow.

In tonight’s episode (Monday, January 17) Liam heard from Brenda that the police think Meena is still in the area.

Liam soon went to Cain and asked him for a gun, wanting revenge on his daughter’s killer.

Cain took Liam out to try target practise and he said Liam couldn’t go through with it.

Liam told Cain to kill Meena (Credit: ITV)

Read more: 5 soap storylines that need to start now to make Christmas 2022 worth watching

Later the two sat down in Cain’s kitchen and he encouraged Liam to try and carry on with his life.

However Liam was convinced Meena would come back.

Cain told Liam he refused to help him shoot someone, but Liam said to Cain: “You do it. If you’re such a mate, prove it. You won’t let me do it. If Meena comes back, you kill her.”

Will Cain kill Meena for Liam?

Emmerdale Will Cain kill Meena?

It has not been revealed what is next for Meena. However Emmerdale producer Jane Hudson has revealed that Meena will get what’s coming to her.

During a virtual press event, Jane was asked what’s ahead for the Meena storyline and if she will get her comeuppance soon.

Speaking to Entertainment Daily and other media, she said: “Well I think it’s fair to say judgement day for Meena is coming. Whether she will get away with murder or not you’re going to have to wait and find out.”

Leanna was murdered by Meena last year (Credit: ITV)

Read more: Emmerdale SPOILERS: Vinny and Liv to MARRY after she is freed from prison?

“There are still some more twists and turns to be had in this story, some that you probably won’t see coming but I think we’re all agreed that Meena can pretty much do anything but yes judgement day is coming.”

She added: “It won’t play out quite as you expect and there will be a lasting effect on a lot of our villagers but I think within the next few months, Meena will get what’s coming to her shall we say.”

Want more spoilers from Emmerdale? Entertainment Daily has a dedicated Emmerdale spoilers section for you to get your fix before the latest episodes air.

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights at 7pm on ITV, with an extra episode at 8pm on Thursdays.

Will you be watching tonight’s episode of Emmerdale? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!