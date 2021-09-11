Emmerdale: Meena Jutla will murder David Metcalfe if he survives shooting horror, terrified fans predict

Emmerdale fans are convinced David Metcalfe will be murdered by girlfriend Meena Jutla after he recovers from being shot.

Shopkeeper David was blasted by a shotgun during a siege where he was held hostage with Victoria Sugden and Wendy Posner.

Victoria battles to save David – but will it be for nothing when Meena finds out? (Credit: ITV)

Viewers know serial killer Meena had warned David off being near Victoria after he cheated on her with him.

But in dramatic scenes with Meena abroad, David ended up caught up in the siege with Victoria.

And in attempting to save her ended up shot by thug Russ.

Wendy begged for help to save David’s life – convincing Russ to let Victoria find the Hop’s first aid kit.

She told him: “You said it – this isn’t what you wanted, this isn’t you. You’re not a murderer.

“It’s not too late. He can be saved, you can save him. He’s got kids – don’t make them have to bury their dad.

“Please Russ, you can still do the right thing…”

But as Wendy spoke, Victoria returned without the first aid kit – but with a fire extinguisher.

She smashed it into Russ’ head knocking him unconscious.

Wendy then fled outside, full of blood, begging for help to save David.

David was rushed to hospital where they battled to save him.

The doctor told his family: “The bullet has been removed, it tore through an artery.

“He’s lost a considerable amount of blood. We’re doing everything we can but the next 12 hours are critical.”

Will David Metcalfe survive in Emmerdale? (Credit: ITV)

Will David Metcalfe die in Emmerdale?

The doctor did her best to reassure Jacob, Victoria and Eric that David would pull through – but fans pointed out he may as well not bother.

However, they are convinced that if he does survive – his girlfriend Meena will kill him for being near Victoria.

After all she’s already killed at least twice before – and for less.

One said: “Meena’s going to kill David and Victoria for this.”

However a second said: “David was brilliant tonight, I just hope Meena the murderer doesn’t inject him and finish him off in hospital.”

A third said: “Meena’s not going to be happy with David when she gets back.”

