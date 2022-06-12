Paige Sandhu at the Soap Awards in a mint green dress smiling and inset at Meena in Emmerdale
Emmerdale: Meena Jutla to return for 50th anniversary, Paige Sandhu hints

She's currently languishing in jail

By Nancy Brown

Emmerdale baddie Meena Jutla could return to the Dales later this year, the woman who played her has claimed.

Paige Sandhu was speaking behind the scenes at the British Soap Awards last night (June 11) when she made the shock admission.

Of course, fans will know Meena exited the soap back in April when she was finally sent to jail.

However, according to Paige, “anything goes” in Emmerdale, especially with the 50th anniversary approaching!

Paige Sandhu at the Soap Awards in a mint green dress smiling
Paige looked beautiful as she arrived at the British Soap Awards (Credit: Splash News)

Emmerdale killer Meena to return?

Paige spoke to OK! on the red carpet last night.

And, amid fan speculation that Meena could return when the soap turns 50 in October, it seems Paige is on the same, err, page too!

Read more: What is actress Paige Sandhu doing next after leaving Emmerdale?

She revealed: “You know what, never say never, anything goes in Emmerdale, especially for the 50th.

In the past, historically, Emmerdale has broken other prisoners out of jail so it could happen.

“It’s going to be the biggest and best year yet. In the past, historically, Emmerdale has broken other prisoners out of jail so it could happen,” she teased.

“But we’ll see.”

Paige’s history-making win

Paige made history last night as she became the first person to win the British Soap Award for Best Leading Performer.

The category used to be given to an actor and actress. However, for the first time this year, it went gender neutral.

Read more: Who’s who in the cast of Emmerdale? Meet the full 2022 line-up here

Earlier today, Paige thanked her fans for their support and help in winning the award.

Posting on Instagram, she said: “Thank you so much everyone for your votes, it means the world to me.”

Paige Sandhu at the Soap Awards in a mint green dress smiling
Could Meena make a comeback for Emmerdale’s 50th? (Credit: ITV)

‘Iconic’ actress hailed

“Congratulations on the win,” said one fan. “I voted for you!”

“Congratulations to you, so well deserved – iconic actress,” said another.

“Absolutely deserve your award! You’ve been incredible as Meena,” said a third.

“Congratulations Paige, so well deserved. Already missing you on Emmerdale,” said another.

Although perhaps not for long if Paige’s prediction comes true…

