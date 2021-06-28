Emmerdale has confirmed Meena Jutla will commit murder in upcoming scenes.

Next week families are torn apart and lives are changed forever when a character is murdered in the village.

Viewers will be left on the edge of their seats as they witness calculating Meena, played by Paige Sandhu, take her first victim.

She is lacking in empathy and dominated by her own ego. However she is normal to everyone around her.

It has been revealed Meena will kill someone in the village (Credit: ITV)

Meena is a manipulative character. She is hellbent on getting what she wants and woe betide anyone who stands in her way.

If you dare to cross her, she will do everything in her power to bring you down, all while playing the innocent friend and victim.

In recent weeks, viewers have seen her behaviour become increasingly erratic, but what finally pushes her over the edge and who will meet a harrowing end?

Meena is dating David, but could he be in danger? (Credit: ITV)

Read more: Emmerdale fans praise Amy Walsh for ‘incredible’ portrayal of Tracy Metcalfe’s postnatal depression

The audience can get a glimpse of what to come in a new promo that will air on ITV today.

Emmerdale: What did Kate Brooks and Paige Sandhu say about Meena?

Emmerdale producer Kate Brooks says: “Meena has been a whirlwind since arriving in the village, scheming and manipulating people and situations to get what she wants causing nothing but drama and unnecessary heartache in the process.

“Her seemingly caring façade belies her true persona; a woman with a murky past and no conscience.

“Meena’s lack of empathy is often perceived by those around her as little more that spoilt petulance, however, we soon learn the true extent of her narcissistic and amoral character.

“Malevolent Meena will wreak havoc in the village and once she has you in your sights, no one is safe from her devious and dangerous machinations.

Who will Meena kill? (Credit: ITV)

Read more: Emmerdale news: Bosses extend Reece Dinsdale’s contract – despite his character being killed off

“This storyline will see the viewers gripped as they realise that this is a woman who is capable of anything and everything.”

Speaking about her character, Paige said: “It’s great to play a character that is on a completely different wavelength to everyone else, who always has a hidden agenda and will do anything to get what she wants.

“Her lack of empathy and her playfulness make her a very exciting character. She’s the strangest character I’ve played for sure, but also the most fun.”

Want more spoilers from Emmerdale? Entertainment Daily has a dedicated Emmerdale spoilers section for you to get your fix before the latest episodes air.

Emmerdale continues tonight at 7pm on ITV. This week’s episodes are all available to watch on ITV Hub.

Emmerdale usually weeknights at 7pm on ITV, with an extra episode at 8pm on Thursdays.

Will you be watching tonight’s episodes of Emmerdale? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.