Emmerdale: Meena commits fatal error in her unquenched mission to do away with Victoria?

Emmerdale character Meena left a threatening voicemail to Victoria, but is this her fatal error?

Meena recently discovered that her boyfriend David is in love with Victoria and planning to leave her.

Last week, Meena attempted to drown Victoria after she fell in the river. However her plan was scuppered when Billy saved the chef by performing CPR.

Meena found out that Andrea had seen her trying to drown Vic and chased her into the maze before bashing her head and leaving her in the burning maze.

Meena tried to drown Vic (Credit: ITV)

In tonight’s scenes (Monday, October 25) Meena was still in hospital and David’s son, Jacob, paid her a visit.

When he mentioned that Priya might be able to piece together what happened with the fire, Meena decided to pay her a visit.

It became clear that Meena was on a mission to kill Priya, however her plan was disrupted when a nurse came in.

Emmerdale: Meena left Victoria a voicemail

Later Meena went to go visit Victoria, only to find she’s been discharged. But on the floor she found a card from David to Victoria telling her how much he loved her couldn’t wait to be with her.

David is planning to leave Meena for Victoria (Credit: ITV)

Meena showed her sister Manpreet the card and Manpreet appeared to calm her down.

When Manpreet left the room, Meena called Victoria and left her a voicemail.

She told her that she heard David took her home from the hospital.

However it turned darker and Meena said: “I know what’s going on and you’re not going to have him. He’s not yours. You know, we’re all different things to different people, usually depending on how they treat us.

Meena left Victoria a voicemail (Credit: ITV)

“What goes around comes around and all that. Best watch out for that Vic, because trust me, karma can be a real bitch.”

But could this be a part of Meena’s downfall?

Emmerdale spoilers: What’s next?

In this week’s scenes DS Rogers, who is investigating what happened, starts asking questions.

Soon a finger is pointed and an arrest is made. Who is arrested?

